Pay4Me, Edubanc Partner to Expand Education Financing, Student Loans for International Students

Pay4Me, a study abroad fintech platform for international students, has entered into a strategic partnership with Edubanc, an Edufintech company enabling Africa’s future through finance-driven education products and initiatives.

The collaboration is designed to close a major funding gap for Nigerian and other emerging market students by offering access to affordable financing for essential, but often overlooked, study abroad expenses such as SEVIS fees, visa processing (IHS) fees, housing deposits, flight tickets and more.

Together, both companies are committed to democratizing access to global education. This partnership directly supports Sustainable Development Goal Four (Quality Education) by building an inclusive financial ecosystem for promising students seeking a world-class education abroad.

A Simple Student-Centred Model



Through the partnership, Pay4Me will pre-qualify students using internal tools and pass on eligible applicants to Edubanc for a complete financing assessment, approval and funding.

Closing the Gap for Talented Students



“Many students can secure admission and even partial scholarships, but still struggle to pay critical upfront costs like SEVIS or visa fees,” said Sunday Paul Adah, Founder & CEO of Pay4Me.

“This partnership with Edubanc fills that gap and gives students and their families the breathing room they need to start their journey without unnecessary delays or stress.”

The use of local-currency financing, supported by qualified co-signers, mitigates foreign exchange risks, simplifies remittance logistics, and expands financial inclusion for underserved families seeking to support their children’s education.

As the demand for international education surges among African youth, the Pay4Me-Edubanc model offers a scalable and tech-enabled financing blueprint. Plans are underway to expand the offering into additional markets and student segments, including deeper integration within the platforms’ user interfaces and education partner networks.

“We see this as more than just a partnership; we see it as a movement,” said Damian, General Manager of Business Development and Finance at Edubanc.

“Together with Pay4Me, we’re making it possible for hardworking-high performing students from across Nigeria and beyond to access the funding they need to pursue life-changing opportunities. The ripple effects will touch families and communities for generations.”

Pay4Me is an AI-powered platform that makes it easier for international students to apply to their dream colleges abroad, pay tuition and fees, and access global banking that builds credit.