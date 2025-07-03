Paga Set to Revolutionise Retail Business in Nigeria

Paga Group has launched Doroki, a cloud-based business management platform built to simplify, digitise, and accelerate retail operations.

The unveiling, which took place in Lagos, drew a crowd of merchants, tech experts, and business leaders, that were eager to see how this new solution can redefine daily business management.

In his keynote presentation, Founder and CEO of Paga, Mr. Tayo Oviosu, who shared the company’s vision for the platform, said: “Running a business today isn’t easy, there’s too much to juggle. Doroki helps take that weight off. It gives business owners the clarity and control they need to grow without getting buried in day-to-day chaos. Doroki is built on Paga Engine, the company’s trusted infrastructure already serving over 200 businesses and supporting millions of transactions monthly.”

General Manager of Doroki, Arike Okunowo, said the product was created based on real feedback from Nigerian entrepreneurs. “We spent time on the ground listening to what business owners were struggling with, whether it was inventory mismanagement, recipe tracking, or dealing with product expiry. Every feature in Doroki is a direct response to those pain points,” Okunowo said.

She also highlighted the app’s affordability and local focus, pointing out that unlike foreign platforms, Doroki is tailored to the Nigerian market and priced in naira.

Some of Doroki’s core features include: smart order and billing management, real-time inventory updates, recipe and menu tools for food businesses, built-in loyalty and CRM systems, staff role assignment, and powerful business analytics. It supports payments via card, cash, QR code, mobile, and bank transfer, all in one dashboard. Even better, it works offline, making it practical for businesses in areas with unreliable internet.