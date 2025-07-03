Ohanaeze Ndigbo Condemns Murder of Ebonyi Indigenes, Anambra Vows to Arrest Perpetrators

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the horrific killings of more than 10 Ebonyi indigenes during their peaceful gathering in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement issued by the Deputy President-General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo declared four days of mourning to honour the victims whose lives were tragically cut short.

He called on the Anambra State Government to urgently identify the perpetrators responsible for the grievous act and bring them to justice.

Isiguzoro said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently condemns the shocking and senseless violence inflicted upon members of the Ebonyi Welfare Organisation, describing this massacre as a barbaric and provocative act.

“It represents a deliberate attack on the essence of our humanity, intended to foster hatred, perpetuate violence, and undermine the fragile peace that has long characterized the relationship between Anambra and Ebonyi States.”

The organisation further commended Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for his swift and commendable response in seeking justice and fostering collaboration with the Anambra State Government.

Isiguzoro noted that the Igbo people require justice and a thorough explanation regarding the atrocities committed against brethren from Ebonyi State residing in Anambra State.

He said: “Furthermore, we cannot ignore the precarious state of peace between Anambra and Ebonyi States. There are forces—both external and internal—seeking to exacerbate tensions between our two states by inciting conflict and instigating reprisals against Anambra natives in Ebonyi State. It is crucial for you to address these concerns transparently and publicly, particularly to the people of Ebonyi State. Your words can help to calm frayed nerves and foster understanding.”

The body also lambasted Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his lack of immediate condemnation from his office after over 48 hours since the insidious massacre.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Government has condemned the massacre of 10 persons

The police had confirmed the death of 10 persons during the incident. Gunmen operating in two SUVs had arrived during a meeting by Ebonyi State indigenes in the community last Monday and opened fire on persons said to be members of the Ebonyi State community living in the town.

But reacting to this, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said in a statement that the government was working with security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out.

Part of the statement read: “The government expects the Police Command to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and bring them to justice.

“The government assures the people of Ogboji and the state that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure justice is served.

“The Anambra State Government is deeply saddened by the incident. The government strongly condemns this dastardly act in the strongest possible terms, and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

Contrary to speculations that it may be an attack targeted at the Ebonyi community because of accusations of involvements of its indigenes in acts of kidnapping, the state government insisted that it was not a targeted attack, saying that preliminary investigation showed that the group itself had internal squabbles among them.

Mefor said: “We want to assure the good people of Anambra State and beyond that this incident was not targeted at any particular state or ethnic group.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

“Preliminary investigations, however, suggests that the unfortunate incident may have stemmed from an internal squabble.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in our great state.”