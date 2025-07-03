Of Aregbesola’s Hypocritical Musings And Tinubuphobia

By Mobolaji Sanusi

“A grateful dog is better than an ungrateful man” -Anonymous

Finally, the cat of political treachery from far away Osun State has been let out of the bag. Speculation that has become reality stares us all in the face. Not a conjecture anymore that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun state governor and erstwhile Minister of Interior is no longer President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ally.

Nigerians, irrespective of class stratification can associate with any political party of choice. This is because the constitution guarantees right to freedom of association.

This is why the consolidated decamping to African Democratic Congress (ADC), by especially political bigwigs in the near comatose Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other lightweight political parties’ leaders cannot be faulted. At least for the sake of constitutional democracy that allows for plurality of ideas.

The roll call of these power disillusioned politicians, viewed on paper, is alluring, but when empirically scrutinized, is an association of strange bed fellows, out only to hoodwink the people into believing that they have something better than what the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is presently offering.

Virtually all of these decamping politicians have been in power before with no remarkable achievements of what they did for states and nation. These are politicians that are bereft of no known ideological direction or inclination. From Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Sule Lamido, Nasir el’Rufai to the rest of them, their attainments in life could not easily be attributed to any noticeable ideological inclinations. Few of them had glorious professional careers accentuated by sheer providence and nothing more. Their current posturing is nothing but sheer hypocrisy!

This is where Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s acceptance speech at the recent meeting of ADC raises serious dusts akin to political deceits than genuine political motives. For instance, until Aregbesola met Tinubu, no known career paths or genuine ideological bents can be ascribed to him.

He became Tinubu’s adherent simply because of his orchestral skill for political mobilization and subsequent loyalty in delivering extraneous assignments given him by the current president of Nigeria.

In Lagos state politics where he once thrived, Aregbesola was the de facto political leader and Tinubu, de jure. At that time, once anyone offend Aregbesola, that person automatically incurred Tinubu’s wrath. Nothing political is cast in stone or becomes final until Aregbesola told Tinubu so.

To Aregbesola at that time, Tinubu can never go wrong: Not because of any known ideological leaning but simply because his bread is buttered by the current president.

Tinubu made Aregbesola something from nothing. He appointed him commissioner for works when he assumed office as governor of Lagos State; later he sent him to Osun state to contest for the governorship seat of that state-at a huge financial cost. When he went to Osun and out of trust in Aregbesola, Tinubu ensured no substantive works commissioner was appointed during former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola’s first term in office. Engr. Ganiyu Johnson, who was permanent secretary under Aregbesola as commissioner and by then retired was returned as Special Adviser, Works during that tenure. That was how powerful Tinubu made Aregbesola to be at that time.

Also, while Aregbesola was serving as Osun state governor, he was still the political oracle nominating candidates for positions from outside Lagos. Public officers in the centre of excellence, appointed and elected travelled weekly to Osogbo to take instructions from Aregbesola. At that time, the only known ideology to Aregbesola was TINUBUISM.

No wonder that any true omoluabi and right thinking people were consternated to see him talk about party ideology in his acceptance speech during his nomination as national scribe of ADC, far away from what Tinubu currently represents in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Curiously, Aregbesola has suddenly emerged as a prominent member of the National Opposition Coalition Group against his mentor and political benefactor, Tinubu. Where’s the omoluabi that Aregbesola espouses to epitomize so much?

Aregbesola without any whiff of conscience deceptively told his ADC audience that “a political party is not a platform for opportunism. It is not a mere vehicle to power for the few, nor a tool for personal ambition.” Yet, he took opportunistic advantage of Tinubu’s party/benevolence to become a commissioner, governor and later minister. He used Tinubu’s name and platform to achieve his personal ambition and yet could shamelessly be seen pontificating the contrary.

According to him, “A political party, in its truest form, is a living institution built on values, guided by ideals, and accountable to the people it seeks to serve.” Aregbesola is known for having little or no regard for party values, ideals and accountability when his personal preference/interest is at stake. Conscientious people in the Lagos political circles can attest to this fact.

He applauded South Africa’s 113 year old African National Congress (ANC) even when he has scant tolerance for what ANC stands for. For example, he highlights that ANC “is impeccable in its credibility as a model of supremacy of party over its creation (government and popularly elected officials) have seen what a party grounded in ideology, principle, and people-centered struggle can achieve.” He noted that the ANC was not perfect but “stands for something….forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests and true freedom….It has character. It has soul. It is therefore a true platform for the expression of their aspirations.” What a man of precept rather than example is this Aregbesola who was a political brute while holding sway in Lagos. With politicians like him masquerading as true democrats to the world, no political party in this country can attain ANC’s enviable heights.

He also curiously declared: “Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties. Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells, merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality. There is little regard for the people, and even less for the country. That is not the kind of party we must be. That is not the kind of party I will serve.”

Again. It is doubtful if Aregbesola understands what political party justice, principle, fairness, ideological depth, soul and character mean because we still recollect that as a sturdy member of the Tinubu political dynasty, he was known for outright imposition of candidates without respect for internal democracy or other party members’ feelings. A lot of political bigwigs in Lagos got elected into positions, some secured appointments simply because they know Aregbesola and not Tinubu. That was how powerful he then was in Lagos politics. The man Aregbesola as de facto leader in his Bourdillon Heydays was a political law unto himself in the Tinubu political clan that he is laughably and futilely trying to bring down now.

How can a man with Aregbesola’s opportunistic political background be saying that he now intends to “work to build a party that has a clear ideological compass; a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development. A party that listens and works for the people, not only during elections, but every single day.” Isn’t this a ruse by a Tinubu over-pampered politician who having gotten to an enviable political heights now feels the best option for him to move forward is to denigrate his political roots and mentor.

We know that Aregbesola is originally an hater of his now espoused virtues of: Internal democracy; transparent intra-party competition; effective party structure functioning and genuine inclusivity. His much touted exposure to political international best practices in party organization, administration, and ethics in his cited countries like South Africa, Sweden, Chile and Kenya did not reflect in the way he governed Osun state for eight years. Where’s the discipline, order, clarity of purpose, and effective service to the people of Osun when he governed them?

So Aregbesola can speak of security and supports for real policies to keep our communities safe when as minister of interior, insecurity and chaos through kidnappings and killings reigned supreme. What new ideas does he have in this regard that his new found ADC can implement?

Aregbesola has removed the garb of Omoluabi and now adorns that of ‘dansiki’ of mockery. No justification can explain his association with Tinubu’s political detractors except to confirm that he has discreetly been one of them for a long without notice.

Aregbesola that benefitted a million fold from Tinubu can no longer claim to be an omoluabi. There are still so many ‘Aregbesolas’ milling round the president and masquerading as Tinubu’s friends today. The president needs to be careful.

Finally, my reading through Aregbesola’s acceptance epistle as ADC’s protem national secretary is riddled with embedded and unpardonable espousal of hypocritical cliches and downrightly disgusting self glorification that diminishes Tinubu’s role in who he has become today. There’s no doubt that Ogbeni Aregbesola is ungrateful to Tinubu’s sacrifice and tireless efforts on him.

•Sanusi is managing partner at AMS Reliable Solicitors, Ikeja. Lagos State.