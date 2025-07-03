  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

NFF Extends Tenure of NPFL, NNL and NLO Boards

Sport | 10 seconds ago

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has opted to extend the tenure of the present boards of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) till the end of the tenure of the present NFF administration headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON).

The tenure of the present NFF Board will come to an end on 29 September 2026, having taken office on 30 September 2022.

By this decision, the boards headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye (NPFL), Chief George Aluo (NNL) and HE Silas Ali Agara (NLO) will now continue in office until 29 September 2026.

The NFF Executive Committee commended the body of work of each of the three boards in the past two years, and charged them to commit even more efforts to delivering better-packaged and more attractive leagues that football managers and stakeholders in the country and the continent at large will be proud of, while resolving to progressively introspect and innovate for the good of the game.       

However, the NFF Executive Committee has deferred the decision on the board of the Nigeria Women Football League, headed by Ms Nkechi Nneka Obi, to a later date.

The lifespan of the boards of the leagues, put in place on 1 July 2023 on a two-year mandate, came to end on Monday, 30 June 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.