NDIC Equips Plateau Students with Essential Financial Literacy Skills

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Over 200 secondary school students in Plateau State have been introduced to the fundamentals of financial literacy, as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) held its 2025 Financial Literacy Day event in Jos.

The initiative, aimed at instilling responsible saving habits and financial discipline, is part of NDIC’s ongoing efforts to promote financial education among the younger generation.

The event’s theme, “Think Before You Follow, Spend Money Wisely Tomorrow,” was shared by Commissioner for Education, Plateau State, Dr. Mrs. Kachollom Pyam Gang, who emphasized the importance of early financial education.

She said: “It is essential that you, our students, understand the value of saving and making informed decisions regarding personal finances. Financial literacy begins now, and by understanding the basics, you will be better equipped to manage your resources as the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Commissioner also stressed the broader concept of financial discipline. “This is not just about money; it’s about discipline. Financial discipline will help you in every aspect of life. No matter how small you start, it’s the consistency that will matter in the long run,” she stressed.

Encouraging the students to begin their saving journey early, Gang added, “Even though you may not have much, start saving. Whether it’s for something small today or something bigger tomorrow, the key is consistency.”

In her presentation, Mrs. Fyata Ashasim, Manager of Communication & Public Affairs at NDIC, emphasized the importance of early financial education, saying, “Financial literacy is not just about understanding how money works; it’s about learning how to make it work for you.”

Mrs. Ashasim introduced the concept of Global Money Week, which aims to raise awareness about financial literacy globally. She encouraged students to think critically before making financial decisions.

She also highlighted the long-term impact of financial choices, advising, “What you do today with your money will shape your tomorrow. Make wise choices, save when you can, and don’t rush to spend.”

Principal Manager at NDIC, Saadatu Bowan, spoke on the corporation’s Deposit Insurance System and its role in safeguarding depositors’ funds.

She engaged the students in an interactive session, helping them understand how NDIC guarantees the safety of their savings, even in the event of a bank failure.

A student of Government Secondary School (GSS), Anglo, Jos, Hope Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the students. expressed gratitude for the event.

She said: “We are thankful for the knowledge shared today. This session has opened our eyes to the importance of managing our finances wisely.

“We now understand that it’s not about how much you earn, but how well you manage what you have. I believe this will help us as we prepare for the future.”

The NDIC’s financial literacy initiative aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s National Financial Literacy and Inclusion Strategy, ensuring that financial education becomes a key part of the nation’s educational framework.