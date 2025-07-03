NB Opens Entries for CSR Initiative, Maltina Teacher of the Year

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the call for entries for the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition. The announcement was made during the flag-off ceremony held in Lagos recently. Entry submissions are open from 24 June, 2025, to 22 August, 2025.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, a brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is an initiative that aims to recognise, celebrate and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria’s public and private secondary schools while inspiring excellence in teaching.

Eligible teachers can participate by visiting the dedicated website to complete the entry form online. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to the organisers.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, represented by the Corporate Affairs Director, NB Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, reiterated the company’s steadfast commitment to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers.

Essaadi who expressed profound gratitude to both lead and supporting sponsors, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Air Peace, and First City Monument Bank for their consistent support and belief in the project noted that the partnership has significantly helped to sustain and grow the initiative year after year.

While appreciating the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) for treading the path with NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, he stated that their support has been vital in ensuring the credibility and reach of the competition