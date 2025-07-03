NACC Partners Nigeria eGovernment Summit to Promote Digital Governance

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has partnered with the Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2025 for its forthcoming summit, which seeks to drive digital governance across the country.

Scheduled to hold August 28, 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the summit, which is in its seventh edition, has the theme: ‘Public-Private Partnership for Effective eGovernnent Service Delivery’.

President of NACC, Sheriff Balogun, who confirmed the chamber’s partnership in a letter dated May 23, 2025, said the success recorded by the summit over the years, inspired it to collaborate with the organisers of the summit in order to further enhance efficiency in the application of technology in government service delivery and processes.

“The chamber is pleased to partner with your organization for the success of this event, and we are confident that the collaboration will be mutually beneficial in enhancing efficiency in the application of technology in government service delivery and processes,” Balogun said in his letter.

Organised by DigiServe Networks Services, in partnerships with the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the summit seeks to bring together, government and technology services providers, including the citizens who are the beneficiaries of technology services, to discuss the importance of leveraging emerging technologies that enhance government services delivery to citizens.

Distinguished professionals have been lined up as speakers for the summit to discuss several topics built around the theme.