MTN to Empower Startups with Cloud Accelerator Programme

MTN Nigeria has launched its Cloud Accelerator Programme, designed to mentor technology startups and expose them to investors and market opportunities.

The MTN Cloud Accelerator Programme, which is powered my MTN Cloud, will run for 12 weeks, with the first cohort beginning in September this year.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, who announced the launch of the MTN Cloud Accelerator Programme during the launch of MTN Data Centre and Cloud infrastructure in Lagos on Tuesday, called for application from startups that are ready to explore more into the digital future.

According to her, the initiative, which will commence in eight weeks, is not about infrastructure, but about vision adding, “At MTN, we are leading the delivery of the new digital world that will enable businesses to grow into great and global businesses. Eight weeks from today, we will launch the MTN Cloud Accelerator Programme, designed for Africa to support African startups realise their dreams. The bid idea is to build Africa’s future, powered by MTN Cloud that was launched today. The idea is to give tech developers the tools to scale and to disrupt, which will come with funding, mentorship, technical integration and access to the largest telecoms infrastructure on the continent.”