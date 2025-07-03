Mark: Opposition United to Rescue Nigeria, Rebuild Country

•Amaechi dumps APC, doubts Tinubu’s capacity to govern

•Malami exits ruling party, joins ADC

•Faction rejects Aregbesola’s appointment, Dumebi Kachikwu kicks

•Keyamo: Coalition’s adoption of ADC flawed in law

•Omokri mocks Mark, Aregbesola, Bwala ridicules new political group

Former Senate President and new National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, yesterday, upon unveiling the party and its interim executives, said the opposition had only united to rescue the nation, rebuild her and return power to the people.

Also, yesterday, a former Attorney General of the federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)and joined the ADC under Mark.

In the same vein, a former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has dumped his erstwhile party, the APC, expressing his doubt over President Bola Tinubu’s ability to effectively govern Nigeria.

But there already seemed to be some storm brewing within the ADC as a few stakeholders of the party have denounced Tuesday’s appointment of former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the party’s Interim National Secretary.

Another stakeholder and former 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has publicly rejected the appointment of Mark as the interim national chairman of ADC.

However, the immediate past national chairman of ADC, Ralph Nwosu, disclosed that he resigned for Mark to take over the position, adding also that other executive members under his leadership had decided to resign and support Mark.

But the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned that the opposition coalition’s adoption of the ADC was flawed in law and has therefore strengthened the standing of the ruling APC.

This was as a former presidential aide and now a major defender of the APC, Reno Omokri, teased both Mark and Aregbesola, saying the youth could never trust someone who once said “telephones are not for the poor’, and another, who as governor allegedly caused religious crisis in Osun by forcing Christian Missionary schools to merge with schools they had no affiliation with.

In his acceptance speech at the event held at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Mark said, “We are gathered here this afternoon in pursuit of our shared mission to rescue our country and save our hard-won democracy.

“We address you formally, today, on the operational focus and structure of the new political coalition that brings together Nigeria’s diverse opposition groups, political parties, youth organisations, the civil society and other patriots from all corners of our vast land, committed to saving the very soul of our Republic.

‘’Let it be known to all, that this coalition of national political opposition groups goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

‘’Today marks the beginning of what we believe would be a long, difficult and tedious journey. However, it is a journey that we are prepared to undertake, united in our collective belief that no price or sacrifice is too high in the service of our fatherland.’’

Continuing, he said” ‘’It is on record that within two years of the current administration coming to power, it has hijacked all democratic institutions, and sent our country on a creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship.

“The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition political parties is aimed at achieving only one objective, to enhance total state capture and leave Nigerians with no alternative or options in 2027. This coalition is to prevent our country’s descent into a one-party state.

‘’We have never seen a government so much at home with corruption, a government that disdains accountability in all ramifications. A government more concerned with the next election rather than the survival of the ordinary Nigerians. A government so totally consumed with politicking that governance is abandoned, while the majority of our people wallow in hunger and poverty.

‘’We have never seen this level of insecurity across the length and breadth of our nation. Bandits and kidnappers kill Nigerians at will and on daily basis. Yet, this ongoing tragedy has not moved the government to any action that would stop these mindless killings and stem the tide of needless bloodshed.

“Indeed, the Nigerian people deserve a government that protects them and make them feel safe in their own homes,’’ the new chairman of ADC said.

According to Mark, ‘’Equally disturbing, is the total emasculation of the legislative institution. Never in our history have we witnessed a National Assembly where legislators, the trustees of the very bastion of our democracy, saddled with the sacred duty to protect Nigerians from misuse of executive power, are reduced to cheerleaders and praise singers of the president, head of the executive arm.

‘’Without doubt, the transformation of Nigeria’s National Assembly to a mere appendage of presidential authority is a dangerous conspiracy against the Nigerian people. It is the reason why the government is able to get away with various whimsical, unconstitutional policies and actions or inactions that have reduced more Nigerians to abject poverty and widened the boundaries of insecurity and fear.

‘’It is imperative to state that our democracy has a history, which is the reason why we all affirm that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. Today, the labour of our heroes is under vicious attack and our Republic faces a mortal danger.

“This coalition is therefore for all Nigerians who share in our belief that all of us, the young and the old, man and woman, rich and poor, living with disabilities or not, town dwellers or villagers, we all have the patriotic duty to save our country.

‘’To all suffering Nigerians who are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet; for whom the next meal is not guaranteed, this coalition is for you. To all those citizens who believe that Nigeria’s democracy is worth fighting for, this coalition is for you.

‘’To all youths who face an uncertain future and have questioned the value of their education and their certificates, this coalition is for you.

‘’To all our brothers and sisters in Benue, Niger, Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna, Edo, parts of the South East, South West, South-South who live under constant fear of violence and terror, who have lost a father, a mother, a child, a husband, a wife, this coalition is for you.

‘’To all our citizens, who believe that they deserve better, who have been promised much and given so little, for whom renewed hope has turned to renewed hopelessness, this is your coalition and we welcome you all to join us and be a part of this historic rescue mission.

‘’This coalition is determined to offer Nigerians a path to security, prosperity, peace and progress. Coming from various party affiliations, we are united in our resolve to present a constructive alternative to the hardship, insecurity and waste that has become the hallmark of the current APC government.

‘’As we proceed this day, we acknowledge the practical implications of imminent bye-elections and one state governorship election for some of our coalition partners in their respective legacy political parties. However, all of us remain firmly united under the ADC banner for the 2027 general election and beyond.

‘’After extensive deliberations, and discussions, which spanned several months with deserving platforms, the coalition has decided to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the vehicle for this historic journey.

“Having adopted the ADC, we commit ourselves to building and transforming it into a strong political party, not merely as another electoral vehicle but as a fortress and platform of our revived democracy.

“It will be the harbinger of democracy where members of the party will reign supreme. A party that obeys its rules and constitution in the best democratic traditions. A party of equal stakeholders, equal joiners and equal owners.

‘’It is the great house into which all patriots are invited. A party that recognises the experience of the old and the energy of the youths. To all Nigerians, we say here is the new big tent into which all patriots are invited.

“Here, the North shall hold hands with South, the youth shall find equal footing with the elder, women will be equal partners with men, the farmer and the technocrat shall labour side by side, not for the triumph of one party over another, but for the triumph of Nigeria herself,” he stated.

Mark further said, ‘’This is the bold new path we declare today; a path of unity over division, service over slogans, action over excuses, compassion over inhumanity, transparency over opacity, inclusion over nepotism, real progress over endless rhetoric, performance over empty promises, rule of law over impunity, and, justice over inequity.’

‘’Our mission transcends any electoral calendar. It is a commitment to rebuild the guardrails of our democracy, to anchor power once again in the will of the people, and to hand to our children a nation worthy of their talents and their dreams.

‘’So, stand with us. Join this house. Let history record that when our democracy faltered, we rose, not in fear, but in faith. Let it be known today, across Nigeria and beyond: The opposition is united, the platform is ADC. The time is now. The mission is clear: Rescue Nigeria. Rebuild Nigeria. Return power to the people,’’ he stated.

Also, the outgone national chairman of ADC, Ralph Nwosu, said the entire ADC leadership at all levels has resigned, to provide a platform for the coalition to rescue Nigeria.

He also disclaimed any body or group (s) that claimed that they were not part of the new ADC, insisting that they were not part of the reinvigorated ADC.

Speaking at the unveiling of the ADC as the coalition party ahead of the 2027 general election, Nwosu said the opposition coalition was not about seeking power, but moving Nigeria to “global reckoning”.

He stated: “ADC has always been about the rejuvenation of Nigeria and Africa. This journey started about 18 months back and we have over 12 NEC meetings.

“When we were consulted, we said we have also been consulting because we are a party that believes in coalition.

“A day like this shows that we are ready to sacrifice anything for Nigeria. We don’t have any doubt in the man, we all have decided to resign.”

Those who attended the event included the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi; former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai; and ex-Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi.

There were also a former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola; former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and ex-Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Also present were a former governor of Edo State, Chief John Oyegun; former governor of Kwara, Abdulfataye Ahmed; former governor of Adamawa, Jibril Bondow; former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara; former deputy national chairman of PDP (North), Senator Suleman Nazif; and Senator Dino Melaye among others.

A former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday dumped his erstwhile party, the APC, expressing his doubt over President Bola Tinubu’s ability to effectively govern Nigeria.

He accused the APC under Tinubu of destroying the country, accusing the current administration of colluding with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hijack the forthcoming elections.

“I have never believed that Tinubu is a material to govern the country, I have never. This is because now people want (Muhammadu) Buhari to come back. What happens in Nigeria is that when a new government takes over, it becomes worse than the previous government that makes people say let the previous government come back.

“People are asking for Buhari because things were better during Buhari’s administration. Dollar was N460 to N500. Now a dollar is one N1,580, that is more than 100 per cent (increase),” he stated during an interview after the unveiling of the interim executive of the ADC in Abuja.

According to Amaechi, things have become so bad that Nigerians cannot afford to eat as there is no money to buy food. Besides, he stated that inflation is currently at its peak.

He said: “Nigeria is completely destroyed. People can’t eat. People can’t buy food. There’s no money to buy food. Everything is gone. Inflation is at its peak. And the federal government is busy going around trying to hijack the election. INEC is helping them to hijack the election.

“What must happen here is that we must start not just a party, but a movement. It must be a movement that brings in Nigerians to, on their own, take over the government, not us,” Amaechi argued.

Stressing that he tendered his resignation from the APC on Tuesday night, Amaechi stated that he has warned the party never to extend any invitation to attend any meeting to him, accusing the party of being a club of thieves.

He argued that any government that does not take into consideration the welfare of the people is doomed, quoting President Tinubu as previously saying he’s not “here to make Nigerians happy.”

Amaechi stated that Nigeria is in a state of total collapse and urgently needs a complete overhaul.

Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, has announced his resignation from the ruling APC and joined the ADC.

In a letter dated July 2, 2025, Malami who served President Muhammadu Buhari for eight years said the economy was in shambles with too much insecurity in the country, adding that Nigeria was bleeding.

Malami, a member of Buhari’s Congress of Progressive Change (CPC), in his letter of resignation addressed to chairman of his ward in Kebbi State, said, “After wide consultations and deep personal reflection, I hereby announce my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and my decision to align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party of choice for our coalition — a coalition driven by the urgent need to rescue our country from further decline.

‘’This is not a decision made out of anger or ambition, but one inspired by love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily.

‘’Nigeria is bleeding. Insecurity has taken over our homes, especially in the North. Banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism have become part of our lives while the government prioritises politics over the safety of its citizens.

‘’Our economy is in shambles. Prices of basic food items have tripled. The poor can no longer feed their families. Jobs are disappearing. Young people are hopeless. Instead of focusing on real solutions, the government is consumed by propaganda and political distractions.

‘’Governance has been abandoned. Appointments, projects, and policies are now guided by political loyalty and not national interest. I cannot remain part of a system that watches in silence as Nigerians suffer and die.

“This is why I am joining the ADC — a platform built on the values of justice, inclusion, competence, and national renewal. I believe that through this coalition and with the support of Nigerians, we can chart a new course for our beloved country.

‘’To the people of Kebbi State, I remain your son and servant. I will never abandon you. This move is to amplify your voice, protect your interests, and restore hope to our future.

‘’To every Nigerian, I urge you to join this movement. Let us rise above fear and reclaim our nation. Nigeria belongs to all of us,’’ Malami stated

Some ADC stakeholders have denounced Tuesday’s appointment of former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as the party’s Interim National Secretary.

The aggrieved members of the ADC adopted by the coalition, described the process that produced the former minister of interior as an imposition devoid of legitimacy and purely undemocratic.

In a hard-hitting press statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, under the banner of “Concerned Stakeholders of the ADC,” the party’s youth and women leaders, ward coordinators, and state executives categorically rejected Aregbesola’s appointment.

The statement signed by Dr. Musa Isa Matara IQAM, National Publicity Secretary of what he termed the “Original ADC,” accused a faction within the party of attempting to hijack its structures for personal and elite political gain.

At the heart of the protest is the claim that Aregbesola’s emergence as interim secretary was not sanctioned by any legally recognised organ of the party.

“Who appointed Aregbesola? Which organ of the ADC ratified this appointment? Was the National Executive Committee (NEC) involved? Were state chairmen, youth leaders, and elected national officers consulted?” the statement queried.

According to the stakeholders, the answer to all those questions was a resounding no. Consequently, they asserted that the appointment was “null and void.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has rejected the appointment of Mark as the interim national chairman.

Kachikwu, who stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja, dismissed the appointment of Mark as “illegitimate, unlawful and politically motivated.”

He described the move as an attempt to hijack the party’s structure by what he termed “geriatrics and yesterday’s men,” whom he accused of treating political parties as tradable commodities.

“Can you build something on nothing? Can you shave a man’s hair in his absence? Can you enter a man’s house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord?” Kachikwu asked, while rejecting the legitimacy of the purported leadership change.

According to Kachikwu, the group behind Mark’s appointment colluded with the party’s former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, whose tenure, he insisted, expired on August 21, 2022.

He further noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had verbally acknowledged the expiration of Nwosu’s tenure but had refused to officially respond to letters requesting approval for a special national convention to elect new leadership.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned that the opposition coalition’s adoption of the ADC was flawed in law and has therefore strengthened the standing of the ruling APC.

In a relatively long statement, Keyamo wrote: “What happened earlier today (yesterday) with the movement of the so-called ‘coalition’ into the ADC is the greatest factor that has strengthened the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Let me explain.

“By law, you cannot operate from, or belong to, two or multiple political parties, so it is safe to say that their open declaration for ADC today is a clear abandonment of their previous parties. In fact, belonging to two political parties is a ground for disqualification in an election.

“Therefore, the emergence of ADC as presently constituted marks the formal dismemberment of the PDP, hitherto Nigeria’s strongest opposition Party. Majority of the old guard in the PDP (who have apparently lost control of the Party) have been pushed out of the party by the Younger Turks within the PDP.

“That is why the gathering today was a conglomerate of ‘former this’ and ‘former that’ of the PDP. No matter how you look at it, this is just Atiku’s faction of PDP in desperate search for the 2027 Presidential ticket – nothing more, nothing less.

“The other addition to the so-called ‘coalition’ is a sprinkling of APC members who actually worked against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election and one or two APC leaders who lost their constituencies to opposition parties in 2023.

“Their movement therefore takes nothing away from the APC. It is actually better for the APC because it is just a case of totally extracting the germ that was eating the cola nut from within.

“The person who the old, cunning guards want to take for a ride in all of this is Peter Obi. They want his votes, but don’t want to give him their Presidential ticket, because this is Atiku’s show simpliciter. That is why David Mark is the interim Chairman.

“Those who know politics know what I am saying. But if you do not give Peter Obi the Presidential ticket, you lose his supporters. It is as simple as that. And how can you make someone who won two regions in the last election (South-East and South-South) a running mate to the person who won only one region (North-East)?

“Therefore, when the dust settles, you will discover that PDP and the Labour Party have lost something, the ADC have only gained something like a caricature, but the APC has lost absolutely nothing.

“What this all means is that since the 2023 elections, the APC has become stronger, whilst the opposition parties have been fragmented and have become weaker.

“Those who have defected to the APC since 2023 (the Governors, Senators, Honourable members, etc) put side-by-side with a small handful who have left the APC, who would you rather have in your ranks? That is where lies the key to the whole analyses.

“For now, let us face governance and allow them exercise their constitutional right to associate and assemble.”

A former presidential aide and now a major defender of the APC, Mr. Reno Omokri, yesterday teased both Mark and Aregbesola as unfit to attract the youth population.

In a post titled: “ADC Coalition And Their Military Era ‘Telephone Is Not For The Poor’ Mentality”, Omokri said, “David Mark is 77 years old, and Rauf Aregbesola is 68. And these are the people who will lead the new coalition party.

“Can you, as a Nigerian youth, have any hope in such a gerontocratic party, headed by a man who inspired the headline, ‘Telephones Are Not For The Poor’, and another, who as Osun Governor caused religious crisis in his state by forcing Christian Missionary schools to merge with schools they had no affiliation with, which led to religious violence in Osun?

“What is their purpose for coming together? They have stated it clearly. It is not to make telephones affordable for the poor, but to simply take power from President Bola Tinubu. This is not a pro-Nigerian coalition, or a union to fight poverty, or even a coming together to address the issues that affect the ordinary person.

“This is an anti-Tinubu party whose manifesto is to get Tinubu out of power so they can restore the fuel subsidy that made the elites richer without benefiting the poor.

“They are not happy that Nigeria is no longer the biggest importer of refined petrol in Africa and is now the biggest exporter of fuel in West Africa. This has not been funny for them because there is no more easy money, which is why they found harmony to go against their enemy.”

He, however, concluded that, “It is in Nigeria’s best interest to support President Bola Tinubu until he completes his eight years. Then, power will go to the North, and Nigeria will continue to enjoy political stability, which will lead to economic prosperity.”

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has taken a swipe at the newly adopted political party by the opposition coalition, the ADC and dismissed the group as a futile enterprise driven by disgruntled politicians.

In a formal reaction to the unveiling of the ADC’s new leadership in Abuja on Wednesday, Bwala in his verified X handle, @BwalaDaniel, described the political realignment as “a dead on arrival party,” populated by what he called an “association of wild goose chasers.”

The presidential spokesperson wrote in the post: “Association of wild goose chasers, consisting of internally displaced politicians forming a dead on arrival party; better described in the words of @PeterObi as ‘structure of criminality”.

Although he never named individuals, Bwala’s remarks seem to target the architects and promoters of the newly rebranded ADC, which has been adopted as the platform for a broad coalition of opposition politicians aiming to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

The “internally displaced politicians” jab is widely seen as a reference to former members of the PDP and APC who have defected amid internal party disputes or personal ambitions.

Bwala, himself a former PDP chieftain who defected to the APC in 2023, has of recent become a vocal defender of President Tinubu’s administration and a prominent critic of opposition figures.

The adoption of the ADC by the coalition has been touted by its promoters as a “third force” in the nation’s political landscape.

However, Bwala’s post suggests the ruling party is unshaken by the move.

Referencing Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi’s oft-repeated phrase, Bwala characterized the coalition’s platform as a “structure of criminality,” deepening the rhetorical war between the government and opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Abdullahi Sule, has described the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the coalition of opposition political parties, as a good omen for democracy, stating that the move vindicates President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Sule, who spoke on Wednesday night as guest on Arise News Night, also claimed that the coalition is not a threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Instead of scaring us, it will make us to get up and work harder”, the governor said while reacting to observations that a lot of political heavyweights from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, amongst others were moving to the ADC, to grab power from the APC and Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, the emergence of the opposition coalition was something that was expected by the president who has consistently denied pursuing a one party state agenda.

Meanwhile, he expressed desire for the return of the position of APC national chairman to the North Central Zone of the country, following the recent resignation of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on health grounds.

According to him, the return of the position to the zone would bring about equity and guarantee the tradition of the APC.

Recall that former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu had resigned as APC chairman in 2023, leading to the appointment of Ganduje.

“All of us will work and pray it returns to the place it came from in the first place. We are very interested in ensuring that the position comes back to the North Central”, he said.