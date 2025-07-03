Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash

Portugal and Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota, has died in a car crash in Spain.

According to reports, the car he was traveling in left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another car, local police source announced on Thursday.

His brother, Andre Silva, also died in the crash.

Jota, 28, married his partner last month – the couple had three children together.

The Portuguese international was a key part of the Liverpool side that won the Premier League last season. He also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Spanish state-owned TV station citing local firefighters claimed that Jota died in Zamora in northwestern Spain

Police told Reuters everything pointed to that information being correct, although they could not yet officially confirm the names.

The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.

Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He made 49 appearances for Portugal, winning the UEFA Nations League twice in the process.