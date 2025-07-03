Lagos Flags Off Distribution of Eight million Cookstoves to Residents

Oluchi Chibuzor

About 12 residents of Lagos from Makoko have flagged off the distribution of eight million cook stoves aimed at prioritising environmental sustainability and public health in the state.

Speaking at the distribution event held recently in Lagos, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, said the event marks the first spark of a transformative movement.

George noted that the initiative is one that prioritises environmental sustainability, public health, and economic inclusion, especially among our most vulnerable populations.

“As many of you know, this nationwide initiative—registered under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)—aims to distribute 80 million improved cookstoves, free of charge, across all 36 states and the FCT. Out of this, eight million units have been allocated to Lagos State. This is a testament to our population size, but more importantly, to our government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development and inclusive climate action.

“At the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, we recognise that energy poverty is a major barrier to equitable growth. Traditional cooking methods, particularly the use of firewood and charcoal, not only endanger the health of women and children but also contribute to deforestation, indoor air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Transitioning to cleaner alternatives is not just an environmental imperative – it is a social and economic necessity,” he said.

George, however, stated that the pilot effort, targeted at the riverine and underserved Makoko community, is intentional.

According to him, “It affirms our strategy to start where the impact is needed the most – in communities that bear the greatest burden of energy poverty and climate vulnerability. We are laying the groundwork for the full-scale rollout of the 8 million cookstoves earmarked for our state.”

“Let me also acknowledge the tremendous partnership of the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, under the leadership of Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, and our technical partner, GreenPlinth Africa Ltd. Their dedication has helped us move from policy to practice, turning strategy into impact.

“To our esteemed beneficiaries: today, you are the first ambassadors of this important journey. Your feedback, your experience, and your advocacy will shape how this programme scales across Lagos. You are not just recipients of a cooking device—you are agents of environmental change in your communities.”

“As we prepare for the full-scale distribution in the months ahead, we call on investors, donor agencies, private sector partners, and the general public to join us. Investing in clean energy is investing in health, productivity, climate resilience, and the future of our children.”

“In conclusion, this event reinforces our broader mission under the THEMES+ Agenda of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to create a Lagos that is smart, green, inclusive, and economically resilient. We are building a Lagos that works for everyone—urban and riverine, young and old, women and men alike.”

On her part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, noted that the flag-off of the cookstove distribution is not just about the first stage of rolling out cookstoves.

She acknowledged that it marks a significant milestone in a journey that began in 2023 to identifying real needs in the communities, developing practical climate solutions, and turning those solutions into action through strong partnerships and strategic government support.

“This is the first official distribution of cookstoves under the national 80 million Clean Cookstove Initiative, and I’m proud to say Lagos is taking the lead. We are starting with beneficiaries from Makoko, selected from an initial data pool of 100. This pilot is just the beginning of a larger rollout that will reach thousands of households across the state,” she said.