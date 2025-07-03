  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

Jaiz Bank Boosts NYSC Camp Spirit with Friendly Football Match 

Jaiz Bank Plc, a pioneer non-interest Bank in Nigeria, took a big step towards youth engagement and corporate social responsibility on Sunday, June 29, 2025, by hosting a friendly football match at the NYSC Keffi Orientation Camp in Nasarawa State.  

In a thrilling display of youthful energy and corporate camaraderie, the match ended 1: 0 in favour of the NYSC Keffi Orientation Camp with a last-minute goal. 

The match, held at the NYSC camp ground was more than just a game, it was a vibrant celebration of teamwork, sportsmanship, and social responsibility. Both teams brought their A-game, with Jaiz Bank fielding a diverse squad led by Coach Mr. Suhara and Team Captain Mukarram Abdullahi. 

The NYSC side, brimming with enthusiasm and agility, was captained by Mr. Idris, who praised the initiative as a bridge-building effort between youth and institutions.

Present at the event was the Nasarawa State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Salamatu Abdurrahman, who lauded Jaiz Bank’s commitment to youth development and community engagement. “This is more than football,” she remarked. “It’s a testament to what collaboration and goodwill can achieve.”

Despite the narrow defeat, Jaiz Bank’s team showcased resilience, discipline, and unity, values deeply embedded in the Bank’s ethos. The match underscored the Bank’s broader mission to connect with the youth not just through financial services, but through meaningful, on-the-ground initiatives.

Picture caption:

Jaiz Bank Plc Football Team Captain, Mukarram Abdallah, exchanged pleasantries with the NYSC Orientation Camp, Keffi team, moments before the game kicked off.

