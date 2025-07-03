  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

Iwobi Lists  Ronaldo, Messi as Ideal Footballers

Sport | 12 seconds ago

Super Eagles and Fulham attacking midfielder, Alex Chuka Iwobi, has named attributes of two of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo and Messi, in his ideal dream player.

The 29-year-old is now one of the experienced Nigerian players to have played in the English Premier League, racking up 291 appearances with Arsenal, Fulham and Everton.

Coming off the back of his most prolific season, Iwobi organised a charity event in London, enjoying his holiday time with fans on a football turf before he was quizzed about his ideal footballer.

For the right foot, the former Everton midfielder opted for five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the numbers of the Portuguese legend speaks for itself. The 40-year-old holds the record for most goals by a footballer, and is still going strong.

Iwobi’s left-foot pick for his ideal footballer was Lionel Messi, and again, the Nigerian mentioned the Argentine’s numbers speak for itself.

The Fulham man brought it home when quizzed about headers, opting for his fellow Cottager, Rodrigo Muniz, claiming the Brazilian’s header is like taking a shot with the feet.

In terms of speed and strength, Iwobi opted for his teammate again, this time, Adama Traore, who has been acknowledged by many as the fastest forward they’ve faced in the Premier League.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.