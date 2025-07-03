Iwobi Lists  Ronaldo, Messi as Ideal Footballers

Super Eagles and Fulham attacking midfielder, Alex Chuka Iwobi, has named attributes of two of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo and Messi, in his ideal dream player.

The 29-year-old is now one of the experienced Nigerian players to have played in the English Premier League, racking up 291 appearances with Arsenal, Fulham and Everton.

Coming off the back of his most prolific season, Iwobi organised a charity event in London, enjoying his holiday time with fans on a football turf before he was quizzed about his ideal footballer.

For the right foot, the former Everton midfielder opted for five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the numbers of the Portuguese legend speaks for itself. The 40-year-old holds the record for most goals by a footballer, and is still going strong.

Iwobi’s left-foot pick for his ideal footballer was Lionel Messi, and again, the Nigerian mentioned the Argentine’s numbers speak for itself.

The Fulham man brought it home when quizzed about headers, opting for his fellow Cottager, Rodrigo Muniz, claiming the Brazilian’s header is like taking a shot with the feet.

In terms of speed and strength, Iwobi opted for his teammate again, this time, Adama Traore, who has been acknowledged by many as the fastest forward they’ve faced in the Premier League.