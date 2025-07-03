How the Nigerian Navy is Boosting Civil-Military Relations, Personnel Welfare

As part of ongoing efforts to deepen civil-military relations and enhance the welfare of its personnel, the Nigerian Navy recently undertook key interventions across the country. From delivering critical healthcare infrastructure to a rural community in Rivers State to upgrading accommodation facilities for personnel of the Naval Ordnance Depot in Lagos, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that these initiatives reflect a growing emphasis on people-centred leadership under the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla

In Nigeria’s diverse and sometimes security-inclined landscape, the role of the military has often extended beyond its traditional security mandate. For the Nigerian Navy (NN), this dual responsibility has taken shape through impactful interventions that touch lives both in and out of uniform.

From the heart of Rivers State to the Naval Ordnance Depot (NOD) in Lagos, the Nigerian Navy recently recorded some of the recent initiatives that reflect a deliberate strategy to strengthen civil-military relations and prioritise the welfare of personnel.

Healthcare Intervention in Ahoada

At Odawu Joinkrama III Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, the inauguration of a new health facility by the Nigerian Navy was recently met with deep gratitude. The project was made possible under the Chief of Naval Staff’s Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme, with Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla at the helm.

Facilitated by the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Ordnance Depot, Rear Admiral Livingstone Izu, the facility symbolises renewed hope for a community that, until now, had relied on a moribund general hospital—built over 90 years ago by early missionaries in Ususu Joinkrama I—for its healthcare needs.

At the inauguration, Rear Admiral Izu said the facility comprised of a consulting room, a male and female ward, a maternity ward, a laboratory, a pharmacy, a nursing station, an immunisation station, and the basic infrastructure of a borehole among others.

Representing the Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), at the event, Rear Admiral Kadiri Makoju (rtd), lauded the Navy’s effort and encouraged residents to take ownership of the facility. “Protecting and maintaining this facility will ensure that generations continue to benefit from it,” he said.

Rear Admiral Izu, who hails from the community, noted that the initiative was not just a healthcare response but part of the Navy’s broader commitment to civil-military cooperation.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff’s Quick Impact Project is a Nigerian Navy Civil-Military Cooperation initiative conceived by Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla to honour serving Rear Admirals. It’s an avenue for the Navy to contribute to the development of selected communities in order to enhance national security and development.”

He recalled that when the opportunity for the project arose, the community—led by its paramount ruler, HRH Chief Izu B. Izu—identified a health centre as its top priority. “The idea of building this Mini Health Centre was conceived as a stopgap measure to breach the challenge of accessing health services following the collapse of the Joinkrama Main Hospital,” he explained.

The intervention also drew commendation from the Ibe of Engenni Kingdom, King Moore Maclean Okilomu, who said: “I thank the leadership of the Nigerian Navy for choosing our community as a beneficiary of such a good project. It is a mark of confidence in the people.”

For the residents, the facility had become a new chapter in their relationship with the Nigerian Navy—one built on shared purpose.

Boost for Personnel Welfare at NOD

Back in Lagos, the focus of the Navy’s attention turned inward—towards the welfare of its own personnel. At the Naval Ordnance Depot in Ojo, the Chief of Naval Staff also recently inaugurated a newly renovated Ratings Transit Accommodation, during the Nigerian Navy anniversary.

Originally built in the 1980s as part of the Monomono project, the 10-room block needed a rehaul. Under the watch of Rear Admiral Izu, the facility, with the CNS’s intervention, was transformed into a modern, 11-room residence for junior ratings.

At the inauguration, the CNS underscored the importance of such welfare initiatives, noting that comfortable living conditions are essential to the effectiveness of naval personnel. “Comfortable accommodation directly impacts physical and mental well-being, focus, productivity, and overall job performance,” he said.

In turn, Rear Admiral Izu expressed gratitude for the CNS’s support especially his “unwavering commitment to enhancing personnel welfare in the Nigerian Navy. His approval of resources for this renovation project has addressed a critical accommodation challenge for NOD ratings.”

He detailed the works carried out, which included new roofing, tiling, plumbing, painting, electrical installations, borehole development, and provision of basic furniture—all executed using direct labour.

“The completion of the works and its commissioning today will further boost the morale and productivity of NOD ratings for greater service delivery and operational efficiency,” he added.

Delivering his welcome address at the commissioning, Rear Admiral Izu praised the leadership’s dedication to improving conditions across the Navy. “This initiative is a clear demonstration of the Navy’s determination to ensure that the best resources are provided to motivate officers and ratings towards service for improved national security,” he said.

He also encouraged beneficiaries of the newly upgraded accommodation to take responsibility for its upkeep. “To beneficiaries of this newly renovated accommodation, I urge you to cherish and maintain it properly at all times. Let us take full ownership of it, ensuring that it serves its desired purpose,” he said.

A Vision Anchored in People

From the creeks of Rivers State to the barracks in Lagos, the Nigerian Navy under Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla is laying the foundation for a more connected and compassionate military force by going beyond defence to development, dignity, and duty to the people it serves and protects.

In times where trust in public institutions can be fragile, gestures like these—whether a health clinic in a remote community or a renovated hostel for personnel—send a clear message: the Nigerian Navy is not only a guardian of the nation’s waters but also a force for social progress and human wellbeing, for its communities and personnel as well.