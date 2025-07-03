  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

Group Seeks Probe of NELMCO, Wants Release of ‘Victimised’ Staff

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA) yesterday called on the Nigerian authorities to probe the activities of the Nigerian Electricity Liabilities Management Company (NELMCO).

It also said that two employees of the organisation had since been arrested, with the accusation that they are the persons leaking NELMCO’s information, and demanded the immediate release of the ‘victimised’ employees.

In a press conference in Abuja, National President of APPA, Princewill Okorie, stated that the briefing was necessary to alert the public of the disturbing attempt by NELMCO to use the security agencies to obstruct an ongoing investigation into its activities by the House of Representatives.

Princewill said that NELMCO handed over the affected staff, Miss Lily Emeya and Mr. Innocent Akpa  for investigation on the allegation that  they are feeding the association with information being used as evidence in the ongoing investigation of NELMCO  activities by the House of  Representatives on Public Assets.

“It will not be wrong for us to state that the objective of this action is to get information to be used to frame us up as a strategy to obstruct the ongoing investigation. From all indications  the plan is to arrest our members so as to put us out of circulation so that the investigation will be frustrated,” he stated.

He described it as absurd that Emeya has been in custody since Monday and lawyers ffron Marcel  Oru  have been turned down, despite every effort they have made to obtain bail for them, while phones have been seized to prevent her from communication.

“It is imperative to inform the media that our association presented a petition dated 13th November 2024 to the House of Representative committee on Public Petition demanding that NELMCO  should be investigated,” Okorie stated.

NELMCO  was established as a special purpose  vehicle through Electric Power Sector Reform Act (ESPRA) 2005, to operate as a limited liability company and handle liabilities and assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

According to the group, there is the need for  verification of expenditures and other actions of NELMCO  from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), National Council on Privatisation (NCP), Auditor General of the Federation and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Okorie stated that the House Committee on Public Assets Commenced hearing on the petition on May 26,  2025 and directed that NELMCO should submit the company’s response to the issues raised in the petition.

“Also, our association was asked to present our response to NELMCO reaction to our petition. We had submitted our response as directed awaiting the next meeting with the committee before this ugly development of attempting to intimidate us and some staff of NELMCO,” he added.

Okorie argued that Nigeria remains a democracy with whistleblowing and Freedom of Information Act (FOI), still in existence, explaining that the legislature will be more effective if non-state actors provide information and demand for accountability from the executive arm of government.

“Any attempt to prevent the above should be seen as anti-democratic which hinders development and freedom of expression,” Okorie stressed.

