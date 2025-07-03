FG Restores Kano Digital Industrial Park, 10 Months After Vandalism

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has successfully restored the Northwest Digital Industrial Park, nearly 10 months after the equipment was looted during the #Endbadgovernance protest of August last year.

At the unveiling ceremony in Kano yesterday, the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijjani, said the federal government has revived the Park, recovering from the devastating impact of last year’s #EndBadGovernance protest.

The minister, in his address, expressed the need for the young persons in the state and the country at large to use these opportunities to tap from the various opportunities across the globe.

“This landmark project provided by President Bola Tinubu under his Renewed Hope Agenda can serve as a difference between poverty and success in the life of youths who properly utilise the opportunity,” he stated.

The minister lamented over the vandalism of the Digital Industrial Park during the August 1 protests after all that had been put in place awaiting the unveiling.

In his speech, the Executive Chairman of the commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, hailed the Digital Park as a flagship initiative of the NCC, underscoring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the NCC has brought the Northwest Digital Industrial Park back to life, recovering from the devastating impact of the riot.

In his address, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, represented by his Deputy, Abdussalam Gwarzo, declared that the state would ensure that 300,000 youths are trained in the digital skills by 2027.

He disclosed also that the state had since engaged in the digitalisation through the training of 5,000 government workers in digital skills.