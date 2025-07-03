Ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is Dead

A former Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is dead.

According to Radio Nigeria, Rufai, the son of a Lagos traditional ruler, died this morning.

Although there is no official statement from the family yet, the news of Rufai’s death sent shockwaves through the Nigerian football community and beyond, as tributes begin to pour in for the iconic goalkeeper who stood tall between the posts for the Super Eagles.

Rufai was a central figure in Nigeria’s golden football era.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph and represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups—USA ’94 and France ’98.

Renowned for his leadership, reflexes and charisma, Rufai earned over 60 caps for the national team and remained one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers.

Beyond his national team heroics, he had a successful club career across Europe, playing for clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

After retirement, he remained active in football development and youth mentoring through his Staruf Academy in Lagos.

Nicknamed Dodomayana—a nod to his regal heritage as the son of a traditional ruler—Rufai was admired for his discipline, professionalism, and advocacy for education among aspiring athletes.

More details on funeral arrangements are expected from the family in due course.