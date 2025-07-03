Eribake Assumes Office as District Governor, Unveils Agenda

Stories by Agnes Ekebuike

Kemi Eribake has officially assumed office as District Governor of Lions Clubs International, District 404B2 Nigeria, ushering in a new era anchored on service, empowerment, and transformation.

Speaking to an audience of Lions, Leos, service partners, press representatives, and guests, Eribake described her appointment as a moment of humility and purpose. “This is not just a personal milestone, but a call to greater purpose, a moment I embrace with faith, strength, and an unshakable belief in the power of service to change lives,” she said.

She paid glowing tribute to her predecessor, Tolulope Senbanjo, acknowledging his exceptional leadership during the 2024–2025 service year, especially in the areas of branding, publicity, and membership expansion. She further extended appreciation to past District Governors for laying a solid foundation upon which the district continues to flourish.

Eribake unveiled the theme for the 2025–2026 service year, which she tagged: ‘SIMILE’, a strategic acronym outlining six core pillars: Service, Interest of Members, Membership, Integrity, Leadership, and Enlightenment. She emphasised that service remains central to the district’s mission, with renewed focus on delivering impactful, needs-based community projects.

“Members are our most valuable assets,” she said, announcing a rebranded health insurance scheme aimed at prioritising member welfare and honoring long-serving Lions. She also outlined plans for aggressive membership growth through new club formations and robust retention efforts aligned with Lions International’s Mission 1.5 initiative.