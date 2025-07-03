Duchess International Hospital Wins Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility Award for the Second Year Running

Mary Nnah





Duchess International Hospital has been named Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year for the second consecutive year at the 11th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) 2025.

The ceremony took place on June 27 at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

According to a press release made available to THISDAY yesterday, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, Dr. Anthony Omolola, during his opening remarks, explained that the 2025 awards received over 35,000 nominations from across public and private institutes throughout the country.

Omolola said the rigorous selection process included comprehensive evaluations by NHEA verification and visitation teams.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, expressed his appreciation to the organisers for finding Duchess Hospital worthy of the Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year Award for the second consecutive year in the hospital’s four-year history.

“It is yet another validation of the excellent work done by the medical and non-medical staff of the hospital in reversing the trend of medical tourism and delivering affordable, world-class healthcare that is accessible to all Nigerians,” Shitta-Bey said.

Each year, it is estimated that Nigeria loses over $1.3 billion in capital flight as many Nigerians travel out of the country in search of healthcare delivery abroad.

Shitta-Bey stated that Nigerians deserved better and should be entitled to receive the highest standards of care without the need to travel abroad.

He said, “Our response has been to build a resilient healthcare system, one that combines cutting-edge medical technology, international clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide top-notch medical services right here in Nigeria.”

Reflecting on the significance of being named Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year in 2024 and 2025, the CEO considered this “a powerful endorsement of the hard work, courage, and commitment of the staff and management of the Duchess International Hospital”.

He dedicated the award to every member of staff of Duchess, every patient, and all stakeholders who had placed their trust in Duchess Hospital over the last four years.

Medical Director of Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, stressed the importance of the hospital’s values of professionalism, hard work, and patient-centred care.

The Duchess International Hospital is a state-of-the-art 100-bed multi-specialist hospital located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The hospital was opened in October 2021 by then Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The NHEA Awards are widely considered the gold standard of healthcare recognition and achievement in Nigerian healthcare.

The prestigious annual event honours outstanding individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to the advancement of the Nigerian health sector, and celebrates innovation, excellence, and impact across a wide range of categories.