Crowd Roars, Mandate Sealed As Tinubu, Otu Get 2027 Green Light

Linus Obogo

In a scene akin to a triumphant homecoming, the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar became the epicentre of electrifying unity on Wednesday, as the Cross River Southern Consultative Forum marshalled what many now call the “Mother of All Endorsements” — a grand rally teeming with thousands of fervent supporters from the nooks and crannies of the state, united in one purpose: the emphatic endorsement of Governor Bassey Edet Otu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term come 2027.

Bedecked in party colours and pulsating with rhythmic drumming and ululations, the stadium transformed into a living canvas of joy and conviction. Against this backdrop of soaring hope, Governor Otu mounted the podium with the grace of a statesman and the humility of a servant-leader. His voice, both steady and stirring, resonated across the field as he offered thanks for the people’s unwavering loyalty. “I am humbled by this overwhelming show of love,” he said, his words laden with gratitude. “This is not just about politics; it is an affirmation of the silent revolution we are championing — a people-first governance rooted in economic rebirth, infrastructural renewal, and the dignity of labour.”

With the cadence of a visionary and the clarity of purpose, the governor elaborated on his economic blueprint, painting a picture of a Cross River rising anew — where young people are not just employed but empowered, where investors knock with confidence, and where the fertile soils of agriculture meet the lifeblood of innovation. “Our productivity index is rising. Investors are knocking. Tourism is awakening. With the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the smart city projects underway, Cross River is on the march to sustainable prosperity,” Otu declared, prompting a wave of jubilant cheers.

The governor’s address was not merely celebratory — it was deeply human. He spoke of peace reclaimed and hope restored, highlighting the dismantling of over 16 miscreant camps and the ongoing amnesty and reintegration programme designed to offer second chances. “We do not build with bricks alone, but with hearts and futures,” he said with palpable emotion. “Peace is returning. Dignity is being restored. Our people are being rearmed with purpose.” In this, Governor Otu reasserted a philosophy of governance steeped in compassion and practical deliverables.

Echoing the governor’s sentiment, he conveyed President Tinubu’s gratitude to the people of Cross River and reaffirmed their joint commitment to national progress. He unveiled ambitious plans for tourism revival, symbolised by the 20th anniversary of Carnival Calabar this December — not just a celebration, but a global renaissance of the state’s cultural pride. “We shall return to the world stage with splendour, for our story is worth telling,” he promised.

Speaker after speaker lent their voice to the crescendo of praise. Bishop Alex Ukam of Biase, in a tone brimming with reverence, declared, “The governor has neither disappointed God nor man.” Mr. Eyo Ndem of Akpabuyo lauded Otu’s focused leadership, saying: “Your works speak louder than banners.” From the north, Hon. Legor Idagbo cut through the political divides: “This is not a southern charade. This is a Cross River consensus. We in the north stand firmly with Governor Otu and President Tinubu.”

In Odukpani, Ambassador Nyong Asuquo extolled Otu as the finest governor in the state’s history, while Akamkpa’s Ntufam John Achort Okon praised the administration for empowering locals and elevating grassroots voices. The First Lady’s health outreach was also saluted as a transformative pillar for rural women and children. When it was time to formalise the endorsement, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and Prof. Ivara Esu led the charge with declarative passion. “We judged him by his past and endorsed him for the future,” said Ntufam Edim Inok Edim, sealing the pact of loyalty with poetic finality.

As the stadium reverberated with chants, songs, and the promise of continuity, it became clear that this rally was far more than a political showpiece. It was a gathering of hearts, a coalition of dreams. “2027 is not just a date,” thundered Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong. “It is a destination. And with Governor Otu and President Tinubu, we are already on the journey.” The sun may have set on the rally, but the fire ignited in Cross River shall burn brightly until destiny is fulfilled.

* Mr. Obogo is the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor