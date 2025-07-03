CP Jimoh Assures Lagosians of Security Readiness Ahead of LG Polls

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade Jimoh, has assured Lagosians of the Command’s full preparedness to provide adequate security before, during, and after the forthcoming local government elections across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters yesterday in Ikeja, CP Jimoh disclosed that the Lagos State Police Command had been in continuous meetings with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) over several days to fine-tune security arrangements.

“We have been meeting several days with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission and we have fine-tuned all the arrangements to ensure a peaceful, free and fair local government election,” he said.

He revealed that an operation order has already been issued, with police deployment plans completed and further bolstered by additional manpower approved by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Though he did not disclose specific numbers, CP Jimoh confirmed that the reinforcements are in the thousands and include personnel drawn from states bordering Lagos, along with anti-riot and other critical security equipment.

“The IGP has approved additional deployment from contiguous states. I won’t mention the number, but the approval is in thousands and includes anti-riot equipment,” he stated.

Beyond internal preparations, the Commissioner said other security and safety agencies operating in the state have also been integrated into the overall election security plan. Meetings have been held under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), with detailed coverage plans developed for all key locations.

He emphasised that the Command had conducted a comprehensive threat assessment across the state and was taking proactive steps to secure both urban and rural areas, including waterfront communities.

“The Marine Police have been mobilised to ensure proper patrol of the waterline areas—both urban and rural,” he noted.

CP Jimoh urged all eligible voters, over six million of whom have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to come out en masse and vote peacefully for candidates of their choice. He added that the security plan for the election is divided into three phases: pre-election, election day, and post-election.

“We’re not leaving anything to chance. That’s why we asked for more officers. We’ve planned security before the election, during the election, and after the results are announced,” he said.

He noted that the Command is also anticipating post-election reactions such as celebrations or grievances, stressing that the security presence will remain in place throughout the week to ensure stability and allow normal activities to resume promptly by Monday.

While restrictions on movement during the election are yet to be announced, CP Jimoh said further meetings would determine whether such measures would be necessary and the public would be duly informed.

On the role of other agencies, the Commissioner was clear that only federally recognised security bodies will be allowed to participate in election security. He warned all quasi-security outfits, including neighbourhood or local vigilante groups, to stay off polling areas on election day.

“Only security agencies under the ICCES will be allowed to provide security. Any quasi-local security organisation must stay away from election activities. If they have concerns, they should channel them through us,” he warned.

He also announced the activation of the Command’s Control Room, to be manned by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, with representatives from the military and other security agencies. This centre will coordinate rapid responses to any incident across the state.

CP Jimoh concluded by expressing confidence in LASIEC’s commitment to conducting a credible poll and reiterated the police’s readiness to ensure that Lagosians can freely and safely exercise their franchise.