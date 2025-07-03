Court Sentences Final Year Student to Death for Killing Teacher

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A High Court in Jos, Plateau State, has sentenced a final year student of Government Science Technical College, Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state to death by hanging for the murder of a teacher.

The student, identified as Odey Emmanuel, was convicted of culpable homicide punishable by death, contrary to Sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State, 2017, in Charge No. PLD/J178C/2021.

Presiding over the case, Justice S J Bakfur held that the prosecution led by the Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Audu Daffi, represented by Chief State Counsels, Nanfe Mbap and Solomon Gyang Deme, proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, the tragic incident occurred on July 30, 2022, within the premises of Government Science Technical College, Bukuru.

On the fateful morning of the incident, the teacher, Mr. Job Dashe, and his colleague were supervising the serving of breakfast in the school kitchen at about 9:30 a.m. and lunch around 2p.m.

It was during this duty that the deceased confronted the student, Odey Emmanuel, for violating school rules by collecting double rations.

Eyewitnesses testified that following disciplinary action from Dashe and his colleague, the student became visibly agitated and confrontational.

According to testimonies from five prosecution witnesses-comprising school staff, law enforcement officers, and medical personnel from Mercy Seat Hospital-the defendant openly threatened the deceased.

Witnesses recalled Emmanuel saying: “I shall do it, nobody will stop me,” and later declared: “I must hurt this teacher,” while fellow students reportedly cheered him on.

In a shocking turn, Emmanuel was said to have pulled out a knife and stabbed Dashe on the chest, specifically near the right-hand side. Teachers at the scene rushed the victim to Mercy Seat Hospital, but upon arrival, doctors confirmed that Dashe had died before reaching the facility.

The defendant was subsequently arrested, charged, and arraigned. During the trial, the state prosecution presented strong evidence, including medical reports, eyewitness testimonies, and police findings that corroborated the sequence of events. The defence failed to disprove the overwhelming evidence brought forward by the state.

In delivering the judgment, Hon. Justice Bakfur decried the premeditated nature of the attack, the public setting in which it occurred, and the clear intent expressed by the defendant prior to the act. He emphasized that such acts of violence within educational institutions pose a grave threat to society and must be met with the full force of the law.

Emmanuel was therefore found guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death and was subsequently sentenced to death by hanging.