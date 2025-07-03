Bauchi Stakeholders Agitate for Creation of New State, More LGAs, Others

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Stakeholders in Bauchi State have urged the National Assembly to ensure a constitutional role for traditional rulers, creation of more local government areas and state out of Bauchi State in the forthcoming constitutional review.

The call was made at a Town Hall meeting yesterday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district, Shehu Buba Umar, engaged stakeholders from his constituency on the proposed Constitution Review under consideration for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

Umar, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, organised a one-day town hall summit in collaboration with the party’s Bauchi South Zonal Executive Committee on the proposed review of the 1999 Constitution, in Bauchi last Tuesday to foster inclusive and participatory dialogue on key constitutional issues affecting the country.

The summit was attended by key stakeholders, government representatives, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, legal experts, youth and women’s groups, trade unions, the political class, and artisans to deliberate on pressing areas of constitutional reform.

Speaking at the gathering, the Chairman, Zonal Executive Committee for the Review of the Constitution, Hon. Abdulmumini Mohammed Kundak, explained that the summit was to gather meaningful contributions and a collective position that would shape a constitution that truly reflects the aspirations and diversity of the Nigerian people and guarantees the protection of interest of constituents in Bauchi South senatorial district.

He explained that after the summit, the positions adopted would be subsequently presented at the Zonal Public Hearing organised by the National Assembly in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He assured the participants that their voices would be used to shape a better future for the country.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders at the meeting have taken a significant step toward streamlining the process for submitting memoranda.

They resolved to constitute a committee specifically tasked with collecting and reviewing all memoranda submitted by interested communities.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated committee, Ibrahim Yakubu Umar, who was appointed as its chairman, assured all stakeholders that the committee was ready to act swiftly and efficiently.

He emphasised the importance of timely coordination and pledged that the collation and forwarding of memoranda would be done without delay.

Umar also reiterated the committee’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and thorough consultation with all relevant communities to ensure that no voice is left unheard in the process.