AVEVA Unveils Key Learnings from 2024 Sustainability Report

AVEVA a global leader in industrial software has launched its 2024 Sustainability Report, alongside a substantial update on progress against the company’s targets and green product roadmap.

The report shows how software, which enables companies to unify trusted information and insights, can drive responsible use of the world’s resources.

AVEVA’s 2024 Sustainability Report, revealed significant progress across all three pillars of the company’s sustainability framework: technology handprint, operational footprint and inclusive culture.

In 2024, the company maintained its 93 per cent reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions against its baseline year through a combination of measures including: the pivot to using renewable energy, careful management of office space and fleet optimisation. By the end of 2024, AVEVA had assessed the maturity of its entire product portfolio against the Green Software Foundation’s principles, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable software development. In parallel, research and development teams had completed power bench testing for 85% of its products to evaluate energy consumption. Combined, these efforts are helping to establish a baseline that will guide future improvements aligned with green software principles.

Analysing the report, CEO of AVEVA, Caspar Herzberg, said: “We believe that sustainability and business success go hand in hand. We’re focused on helping our customers harness the full potential of industrial intelligence, bringing visibility and insight to complex data and processes. This empowers the industry to achieve measurable improvements in both efficiency and productivity, unlocking significant savings in costs, emissions and resource requirements. AVEVA’s 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates the strides we’ve made to deepen our technology handprint, reduce our operational footprint and advance our inclusive culture.”