240 Sports Journalists  for CAA U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta

The 3rd edition of Africa U18/U20 Championships holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has attracted a large number of 240 sports journalists from within and outside Nigeria.

The event, which is expected to attract over 500 athletes from 54 countries, will run from July 16-20 at MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

According to the organisers, over 198 Nigerian sports journalists applied for accreditation to cover the event, while about 42 application came from outside the country.

A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), said yesterday that the number may be scaled down due to the available space in the media Tribune at the stadium.

Meanwhile, Delta State athletes delivered a commanding performance at the national trials to select Nigeria’s team for the championships. The trials, which took place in Sagamu, Ogun State, underlined the state’s dominance in grassroots sports development.

The delegation of 40 athletes turned in a medal-laden showing, with 30 earning selection to fly Nigeria’s flag at the 3rd African U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta.

This remarkable feat was fueled by the unwavering support of the Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, Sir Malik Ikpokpo, who personally bankrolled the team’s participation at the championship.

His investment in youth sports development continues to yield dividends, with Delta athletes shining across a wide spectrum of events.

In the Triple Jump U18, Timothy Ugherakpoteni soared to gold, adding flair to Delta’s dominance in the field.

Similarly, Ajagbawa Frances claimed gold in the Long Jump U20 Women, while Ugwu Meshack leapt to a silver finish in the Long Jump U20 Men.

The javelin throw was another stronghold for the Delta team, with Kenneth Christopher Destiny launching to gold in the U18 Women’s Javelin with a mark of 30.41 meters. Ofili Ebube earned silver in the U20 Men’s Javelin (52.56m), just as Ademola Temitope secured silver in the U20 Women’s Javelin (41.56m).

In the 200m U18, a Delta sprinter clocked 21.67 seconds, and in discus events, Delta’s athletes also dominated, with Kanu Emmanuella throwing 34.5m to earn gold in the U20 Women’s Discus.

Kenneth Christopher Destiny returned to the field and bagged gold in the U18 Discus with a 24.14-meter throw.

Ikweki Praise soared to gold in the U18 High Jump with a leap of 2.07 meters, while Oddo Melvin added a silver at 1.95 meters.

In the 400m U18 Men’s race, Kennedy posted a time of 48.95 seconds to win silver.