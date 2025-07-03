  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

2027: Group Backs Opposition Parties Coalition in Gombe 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A political group in Gombe State, known as Alliance for Good Governance (AGG) has thrown its weight behind the movement by opposition parties in the state to form a coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2027 election.

Opposition parties in the state including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) few days ago held a meeting to discuss the formation of one grand coalition to unseat APC in the next elections. 

The opposition parties meeting was convened by the 2023 PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Mohammed Barde.

The AGG coordinator and convener of the meeting attended by hundreds of youths, Ahmed Usman Haruna, has during the meeting on Tuesday, said they converged to express support and back the coalition by the opposition parties in the state.

According to him, the coalition by opposition parties is necessary if they really want to cause a change of government in the state. 

He lamented that the state residents and “all Nigerians” experience hardship under the APC government at the state and federal level. 

“We are here to declare our support for the way out that we are seeing on ground through the movement for the coalition in Nigeria. Of course coalition is the way out. If APC is in government, then the only thing that we need is an alternative political party that will get them out from office,” he said.

