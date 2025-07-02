Tinubu: We’re Changing Infrastructure Development Story Nationwide 

* Inaugurates dualised, ancillary roads in Bwari, FCT, says projects translating into inclusive growth

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration is changing the story of infrastructure development in Nigeria through the execution of tangible projects across the country.

He restated his administration’s resolve to build a Nigeria where every community is connected, every business thrives, and every citizen enjoys a life of dignity and opportunity.

The president stated this Wednesday at the inauguration of the dualised and upgraded Ushafa to War College/Army CheckPoint roads and other ancillary roads in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, noted that the recent inauguration of infrastructure projects across the country by his administration is an expression of commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“We have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity. These dualised and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion, they will breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighbouring communities,” he declared.

Enumerating the significance of the road projects, the president said they are a tangible expression of his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“There is something even more remarkable to celebrate today: this entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor.

“That decision was deliberate. It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.

“We are not just building roads. We are building capacity. We are creating jobs. We are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities. And above all, we are demonstrating unequivocally that, given the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian contractors can deliver infrastructure that rivals the best in the world,” he stated.

Earlier, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, said the ongoing inauguration of projects in the FCT is unprecedented and a demonstration of the president’s love and care for the inhabitants of the FCT.

According to him, the provision of road infrastructure, as witnessed in the FCT satellite towns, is key to opening up the areas for economic development and improvement of the livelihoods of the people in all ramifications.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the conduct and capacity of the contractor that handled the project and added that the history of the project from start to finish depicts commitment and faith in local contractors and support for their growth and development.

Giving the vote of thanks, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, thanked President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima for the leadership that has seen the transformation of the satellite towns in the FCT into settlements with modern infrastructure.

She said the projects will not only improve the livelihoods of the people but will rewrite the history of the territory and reposition the area for genuine growth and development.

In his remarks, the Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), Hon Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, thanked President Tinubu for the deliberate and coordinated execution of infrastructure projects in the territory, noting that the people of the satellite towns in the FCT appreciate the gesture and remain solidly in support of his administration.

The project comprises the dualised and upgraded 16.4 km Ushafa to War College/Army checkpoint roads and other ancillary roads in the Bwari Area Council.