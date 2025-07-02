Tinubu: Functional Capital City is Foundation for Functioning Nation

•Hails Wike, his team’s urgency in projects’ execution in FCT

President Bola Tinubu has stressed that a functional capital city is the foundation upon which a functioning nation is built.

Tinubu said the ongoing infrastructure development across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was a testament to his administration’s commitment to building an inclusive and thriving Nigeria.

The president spoke on Tuesday, when he inaugurated Connector Road CN8 (Asuquo Okon Way) and other connecting roads in Dakibiyu District, Abuja. He assured that the dividends of the road projects were immediate and enduring.

He said nothing could be a louder proof of the seriousness of a government than the decision to modernise its cities.

He added, “When a city works, when its roads are paved, when its lights stay on, and when its arteries flow without congestion, it tells the world that its government is not just present but purposeful.”

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu stated, “Commutes will shorten. Congestion will ease. And, most crucially, livelihoods will flourish. Shops will open. Markets will thrive. Children will reach school faster. Emergency services will arrive quicker.

“This is what we mean when we speak of Renewed Hope. Not lofty rhetoric but practical impact. Not policy for the sake of politics, but policy translated into progress. This is Renewed Hope poured into concrete and paved across kilometres.”

The president pointed out that while inadequate infrastructure had choked the aspirations of the areas, the inauguration of the roads would breathe life into communities that had been waiting to be seen and served.

He said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our vision for Abuja is not limited to its glittering centre. We are equally committed to its outskirts, to its margins, to its hidden corners where dreams often struggle to breathe.

“Every road we build, every bridge we complete, every community we connect is a firm step towards a more inclusive, more equitable Nigeria, the roads are a bold signature of the administration’s commitment to urban renewal and economic revitalisation.”

Tinubu observed that a modern and functional city “inspires confidence, attracts investment, and most importantly, restores the dignity of those who call it home”.

He said a functional national capital served as the foundation upon which a functioning country was built.

According to him, “That is why today’s occasion is not just about commissioning a road. It is a grand reassurance that cities must work for their people and that a functioning capital is the foundation upon which a functioning nation is built.

“The capital of this great nation must reflect the strength and dignity of all who call it home. We are determined to ensure that development knows no postcode, that governance does not discriminate, and that the dignity of our citizens is not defined by their geography.”

The president paid glowing tribute to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and his team at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over what he described as their outstanding work.

He said the minister’s “sense of urgency in the execution of these projects is well known to Nigerians.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, this administration remains steadfast in its support for the FCTA. We will continue to provide the resources, policy backing, and institutional cooperation needed to ensure that projects like these are delivered on time and to the highest standards. Our goal is to build a capital that works for everyone.”

The newly inaugurated roads connect the Police Service Commission Headquarters, FCT High Court Jabi, Code of Conduct Tribunal Headquarters, the new FCT Division of the Court of Appeal, the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, and many other important public and private institutions and residences.