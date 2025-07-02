Stakeholders Urged to Embrace Research  as Catalyst for National Development

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Stakeholders in every sector in Nigeria have been tasked to always play their roles in executing research for national development.

Speaking at the weekend on the 2025 Research Fair, which was part of Redeemer’s University’s 20th‑anniversary celebrations, the guest speaker Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi, representing Obokun state constituency in Osun State, who reiterated the importance of research, urged stakeholders in every sector in Nigeria to play their role in executing research to serve as catalyst for all rounds development.

While commending the management and founder of the institution, Adewumi also urged Redeemer’s University to expand its horizons in research for academic excellence and societal advancement.

It would be recalled that the university hosted a Research Fair aimed at showcasing the institution’s burgeoning research culture and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.

THISDAY learnt that the research fair is an opportunity for the Redeemer’s University to demonstrate its academic depth, innovation culture, and societal impact.

However, in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Shadrach Akindele, highlighted impactful achievements of the institution through genomics research by ACEGID to sustainability initiative, fostering innovation, nurturing future researchers, and strengthening ties with industry and government.

According to him, “The Research Fair offered a compelling showcase of the Redeemer’s University’s research excellence from ACEGID’s diagnostic innovations to student-led technological ventures as the keynote speaker was taken on tour to inspect the genomics facilities and engineering equipment.

He, however, opined that the 2025 Research Fair, part of Redeemer University’s 20th‑anniversary celebrations stood as a defining event showcasing the university’s maturity as a research leader.