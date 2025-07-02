Saint Lucia Confers Highest National Honour on Tinubu

•Nigerian president pledges to deepen cooperation in education, others

•St. Lucian president says event historic

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Saint Lucia has conferred its highest national honour, Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL), on President Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the historical and cultural bonds between Africa and the Caribbeans.

According to a statement yesterday by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the formal investiture was performed by the Governor General of Saint Lucia, Errol Charles, on Monday night at the official reception for Tinubu at the Government House, Morne Fortune, Saint Lucia.

Tinubu, who will now add ‘sir’ to his numerous titles, expressed deep appreciation to the government and people of Saint Lucia for the honour, the statement added.

Currently on a state visit to the Caribbean nation, the Nigerian president said he was humbled to receive the honour, noting that the recognition symbolised a deepening of historic and cultural connections between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

He pledged to strengthen the ties between Nigeria and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member states.

“I am here as one of you representing that historical journey taken by our forebears, the history that we cannot reserve, but are prepared for progressive understanding. I am greatly honoured, on behalf of my country, on behalf of nearly 220 million people in Nigeria, to stand before you to thank you very much. I came here as a president, but I’m leaving as a knight,” the president said.

Tinubu described the experience as “thrilling and exciting,” praising the warmth and generosity of the Saint Lucian people.

He said: “It cannot be more thrilling, more exciting, and welcoming than that. You are great people. I thank the Prime Minister and His Excellency, the Governor-General for seeing me worthy of this honour and knighthood”.

Reflecting on his earlier address to the Saint Lucian Parliament on Monday, the president reaffirmed his commitment to deepening cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS.

He added: “I addressed the Parliament earlier today. I made some promises to enhance our connectivity and business opportunities, foster creativity in our future together, and help us overcome the legacy of our forebears’ years of separation.

“To see that we can resume cultural exchanges and believe in economic development is a responsibility that we must live up to”.

Highlighting the industry of the African and Caribbean peoples, Tinubu stressed that both regions must continue to work together in pursuit of prosperity.

“The black race is not lazy. We are hardworking and honest people. Given the opportunity, we can excel. We believe life itself has given us what we need. We have no cause to regret, and we have every reason to celebrate life, opportunity, and excellence. I come from a country where the people are incredibly hardworking and democratic in every aspect. We are good at agriculture and trading,” he said.

In his speech, the Governor General explained that with the investiture, the Nigerian leader will now be known as “Sir Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KCOSL (Hon.) President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, the national honour acknowledged Tinubu’s leadership on the African continent and his ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

It also reflected Saint Lucia’s appreciation for President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, climate resilience, healthcare, education, and cultural exchange, he said.

He added that the honour affirmed a shared vision for global South solidarity, rooted in historical connection and future collaboration, describing Tinubu’s visit to the country as historic.

“Today is a historic occasion for us, particularly for our many St. Lucian brothers and sisters, whose ancestors were rudely torn from their tribal homelands in Africa and deposited on these shores centuries ago.

“Deeper than the bonds of friendship is that deep kindred spirit transplanted generations ago in these islands, that elevates your visit to the status of a visiting relative, with all accompanying joy and goodness that such rare events allow,” he said.

Also speaking, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre, praised the Nigerian leader for accepting the highest honour and reinforcing the ties that unite Nigeria and the member states of the OECS.

He said: “For St. Lucia and the OECS, part of our heritage lies in Africa, and we are proud of it. We want to develop it and ensure that the people of these two regions get closer together, because Africa and the region can be one and must be one.

“We are just eight hours away from Africa. We have to establish links so that our people can know what is happening in the motherland, and we can enjoy the fruits of what Africa has produced.”

In a separate visit to the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Morne Fortune, Castries, on the fourth day of his State Visit to Saint Lucia, Tinubu engaged with faculty, staff, and students of the institution named after the 1979 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences, Sir Arthur Lewis.

He stressed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Saint Lucia in education, culture, and technology.

Addressing the gathering, Tinubu, according to a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Onanuga, described the student community as vital to building a stronger Afro-Caribbean future.

He announced a cultural exchange opportunity for the college’s performing arts group following a stage performance of The Drum Maker, based on the work of Saint Lucian playwright, Kendel Hippolyte.

“I offer a trip—at their convenience—for the performing arts group to come and mix with the talents that we have in Nigeria,” Tinubu said, clarifying that the invitation is independent of the tuition-free scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Acknowledging education as the most effective weapon against poverty, the president encouraged students to be bold, consistent, and disciplined in their pursuit of knowledge.

“Nothing like education can fight poverty. If anybody tells you that education is not crucial, ask the person to try ignorance,” he said.

The president stressed the importance of time management, perseverance, and critical thinking saying: “What you get out of this college is your own that you can use to achieve anything in life. Just be determined, consistent, and bold. Be intellectually inquisitive”, urging students not to abandon analytical thinking because of the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He emphasised: “Don’t depend on AI technology to find you the solution. Go through like a recipe in the kitchen, one after the other. Then you solve the problem. Once you solve the problem, you see satisfaction in yourself and pride in achievement.”

In his speech, Saint Lucia’s Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Edward Shadrack, described the president’s visit as a powerful testament to the enduring ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

“Your presence here today is a powerful testament to the enduring bonds between Africa and the Caribbean—ties deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and aspirations.

“Today’s gathering symbolises more than a diplomatic visit. It reflects our shared belief in the power of education to bridge continents, build partnerships, and shape a more connected and empowered world,” Shadrack added.

On his part, Chairman of the college’s board of governors, Mr Cletus Springer, called for a robust partnership between the College and Nigerian universities and polytechnics in student and faculty exchange, joint research, digital innovation, and strengthening technical and vocational education.