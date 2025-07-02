Reps Urge FG to Pay €1.1m Debt to OACPS

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives yesterday called on the federal government to urgently settle an outstanding debt of €1,119,979.86 owed to the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved by the House Majority Whip, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, at plenary yesterday.

Ibrahim while presenting the motion emphasized that Nigeria is a member of the OACPS, a key international body that promotes cooperation in development, trade, and diplomacy among its member nations.

He pointed out that Nigeria has benefited significantly from the OACPS, receiving support through various development initiatives that have contributed meaningfully to national development efforts.

He further referenced Section 5 of the OACPS Sanction Policy, which stipulates that member countries must pay their assessed contributions promptly to remain in good standing and avoid sanctions.

He informed the House that based on current data, Nigeria’s total assessed contribution to the OACPS amounts to €1,119,979.86.

Despite Nigeria’s extensive involvement with the OACPS including benefiting from over €1.7 billion in development grants and investment support through the OACPS-EU Cotonou Partnership Agreement (2000–2020) – Ibrahim expressed concern that the country’s contribution remains unpaid.

He warned that failure to pay this debt could lead to Nigeria’s suspension by the OACPS Secretariat, potentially harming ongoing and future partnerships within the organisation.

He added that such a sanction could damage Nigeria’s diplomatic reputation and restrict access to essential development funding and collaborative opportunities.

Ibrahim stressed that Nigeria’s continued participation in the OACPS-EU partnership offers great potential for more development aid, expanded trade prospects, and diplomatic advantages, making it imperative for the country to settle its financial obligations.

He concluded the federal government must act swiftly to clear the arrears and ensure Nigeria retains its full membership status and active involvement in the organisation.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Nigeria’s relationship with the OACPS, Ibrahim stressed the need to avoid penalties that might negatively impact national development goals.

As a result, the House urged its joint Committees on Finance, National Planning and Economic Development, and Debts and Loan Management to carry out a detailed analysis of the benefits and potential risks of Nigeria’s ongoing involvement in the OACPS-EU partnership.

However, the House directed the Federal Ministry of Finance to immediately process the payment of the €1,119,979.86 debt, as outlined in official documents—particularly in a letter with reference number E.1086/S.2/11/391, dated January 20, 2025, sent by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to the Ministry of Finance.

Furthermore, the House tasked the relevant committees with ensuring compliance and instructed them to report back within two weeks for further legislative deliberation.