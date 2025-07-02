Otu Receives New Navigational Charts for Bakassi Deep Seaport

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Government has announced that it has recorded a major breakthrough in its quest to transform the state into a maritime hub with the official presentation of the hydrographic, geotechnical, geophysical report and new navigational chart for the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport project.

Speaking at a formal ceremony held in the State Executive Council Chamber yesterday in Calabar, the state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, described the event as a “historic milestone” that not only affirms Nigeria’s maritime boundaries, but also sets the stage for an economic revolution across the Gulf of Guinea.

Otu said: “This is truly a historic day, not just for Cross River State but for the entire country. What we have achieved today replaces charts dating back to 1903 and settles long-standing debates about Cross River’s status as a littoral state. This chart clearly affirms our coastal status.”

Otu emphasised that the updated maritime chart now aligns with S-100 International Standards, positioning the state for deepwater commerce, and international shipping operations.

“When we connect this with the ongoing coastal highway, we’re looking at a completely different city. The economic potential is enormous. We picked up this dream where the former governor, Professor Ben Ayade left off. Public funds had been committed, and we could not allow it to die. Today is another giant step toward its full realisation,” Otu said.

The governor disclosed that with the technical phase complete, and the report formally presented, the project now awaits a final seal of approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Once we get that FEC seal, work starts almost immediately.Cross River is ready, and this project is not just for us, it is for Nigeria and for West Africa,” he assured the people of the state.

The presentation was led by Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, Hydrographer of the Federation and CEO of the National Hydrographic Agency of Nigeria, alongside senior naval officers including the flag officer commanding Easter Naval command , S.A Akinwande amongst other officers

Olugbode described the report as the culmination of an intensive multi-year effort, beginning with a formal flag-off on December 21, 2024, and followed by rigorous data acquisition starting January 6, 2025. The survey, he said, covered hydrographic, geophysical, and geotechnical dimensions, all aimed at ensuring safety, precision, and international compliance.

“This is more than just a technical report. It is the bedrock for constructing and operating the Bakassi Deep Seaport,” he said. “It provides essential data for engineering design, dredging, breakwater construction, and navigation safety,” Olugbode said.

He said that the data would boost investor confidence, enable effective ocean governance, and contribute to global initiatives such as Seabed 2030, a project that aims to map the entire seafloor of the world by 2030.

Olugbode also praised the Cross River State Government for its unwavering support for the success of the endeavour.

“Your Excellency, your administration’s commitment and facilitation of logistics created an enabling environment for the success of this complex operation,” Olugbode said.

The Bakassi Deep Seaport is expected to catalyse investments in shipping, logistics, trade and tourism, create jobs, and strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global blue economy.