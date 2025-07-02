  • Wednesday, 2nd July, 2025

NSE President Calls for Competency-based Training to Bridge Skills Gap in Energy Sector

Education
Mrs. Margaret Oguntala

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Oguntala, has called for urgent reforms in human capacity development to prepare Nigeria’s workforce for the future of energy.
Speaking as a panelist at the NOG Energy Conference Week 2025, themed,’ Human Capacity Development for the Future of Energy’, held recently in Abuja, Oguntala emphasised the pivotal role of professional bodies in closing the skills gap between academia and industry.
She emphasised on the growing mismatch between engineering education and the evolving demands of the energy sector. She noted that while Nigeria continues to produce engineering graduates, many lack practical hands-on experience particularly in emerging areas such as Data Analytics, AI-driven asset management and Green Energy Technologies.
“There is an urgent need for competency-based training frameworks that go beyond classroom learning. Internships, project-based learning, and structured Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes must become integral to engineering education and practice.”
She stressed the importance of reskilling mid-career professionals to keep pace with the dynamic energy landscape, and underscored the role of professional bodies like the NSE in ensuring quality and ethical standards in the industry.
“NSE serves as a bridge between academia, industry and government by championing structured CPD, mentoring platforms and policies that promote inclusivity and innovation,” she added.

