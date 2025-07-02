NiMet Warns Nigerians to Brace for Climate Variability and Extreme Weather Events

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Tuesday, warned Nigerians to be prepared and resilient in the face of climate variability and extreme weather events.

The agency, during a one-day sensitisation forum for journalists and civil society organisations in Abuja, highlighted the critical role of accurate weather forecasts and early warnings in safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

It said the forum aimed to strengthen existing synergies between NiMet, journalists, and civil society organisations, and empower them with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively disseminate critical weather information to the public.

Director-General, NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, in his opening address at the event, encouraged participants to work actively towards a common goal of having a “better informed, better prepared and more resilient” populace in the face of climatic changes and extreme weather conditions.

Anosike stated that the agency’s success depended not only on the accuracy of its forecasts but also on effective communication. He emphasised the strategic role of the media in communicating scientific data to the public.

Anosike highlighted recent measures taken to improve service delivery, including staff training and welfare issues.

He said, “The forum marked an important step in enhancing collaboration between NiMet and key stakeholders, ultimately contributing to the agency’s mission of providing best-quality services to the nation.”

Director of Weather Forecasting Service, Professor Vincent Weli, stated that weather and climate had a direct impact on everyday life.

Weli said the media played a vital role in informing the public about the weather.