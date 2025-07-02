NAS, Nigerian Library Donate Books, Sensitise Rivers Students on Reading Culture 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Olympus Marino Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), in partnership with the Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), has donated books to Community Secondary School, Mgbuoshimini, Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.

The association also launched a project titled ‘Reviving the Reading Culture in Secondary Schools in Rivers State’, at the school, encouraging the students to imbibe consistent reading habits.

In his remarks, the Capon of Olympus Marino Deck, Nnamdi Ilochi, stated that the programme aligns with the group’s commitment to educational advancement and social development.

Ilochi said the initiative seeks to address the noticeable decline in reading habits among students by creating practical and sustainable platforms that promote literacy, foster critical thinking, and enhance academic performance.

“We believe that reading is not merely a skill. It is a pathway to knowledge, empowerment, and civic responsibility,” said Ilochi. “This aim as an organisation to reignite and institutionalise a strong reading culture among secondary school students through structured literary activities and increased access to reading materials.”

Ilochi stated that the initiative will also enhance academic performance and critical thinking by encouraging daily reading habits and exposure to diverse genres of literature.

“It will strengthen school-community partnerships by involving teachers, parents, volunteers, and civil society in building a robust ecosystem for literacy and learning,” added Ilochi.

Stating that the challenges facing the educational system require collective action, Ilochi said, “Through this partnership, we aim not only to provide books and resources but also to inspire a cultural shift, one that sees reading as essential to personal growth and national development.

This project is a call to action to educators, parents, institutions, and leaders at all levels to invest in the intellectual future of our children. A nation that reads is a nation that leads.”

Chairman of the NLA, Rivers State chapter, Dr. Nyemezu Chidaka, stated that the library decided to partner with the Seadogs on the project due to its significance in the lives of young people in society, especially in CSS Mgbuoshimini.

“One of the things that will improve the reading habits of the students is having an equipped library in the school. It is only when the library is in existence that children will have a love for books,” Chidaka noted. “Not just in their schools, they are supposed to have a library in their various homes.”

Chairman of the advocacy committee of Olympus Marino Deck, Emery Okwakpam, said, “We identified that there has been reading culture decline, especially in Rivers State, so we as a team decided to carry out the advocacy effort, to revive the reading culture in secondary schools in the state.”

Okwakpam added, “If we succeed in inspiring few people here to imbibe the culture of reading, we are sure that through reading, they can make the most out of their future. We have confidence that what we are doing today will have a direct impact on the lives of the students.”

Okwakpam added that NAS inaugurated the first-ever book club in the community school to have book champions who would take over “this effort today from us and see how it can be sustained over a period,” inspiring their peers to adopt a reading culture.

A senior female student at the school, Cherish Kingsley, thanked the association for introducing the project to their school, stating that it would enhance their reading skills.

The principal of the school, Dr. Amadi Chijioke, commended NAS for the incentives, especially in the education system. He promised that the students would make good use of the library, adding that “right now, we have an existing library, but with these books, the library has just been upgraded.”

At the programme, the convener of the Soso Bobmanuel Foundation, Mr Soalatom Bob-Manuel, sensitised the students and inspired them on the benefits of consistent reading.