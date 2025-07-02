Momodu Canvasses Compulsory NDLEA Integrity Test for Teachers, Students, Drivers, Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Retired Deputy Commander General and ex-Director of Technical Services at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sule Momodu, has called for a compulsory NDLEA integrity test for teachers, students, drivers, politicians, health professionals, and top public servants in the country to forestall the increasing case of drug and substance abuse in Nigeria.

He also called on the National Assembly to enact legislation that will make the NDLEA integrity test compulsory for Nigerians.

A report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime indicates that 14.4 percent (14.3 million) of people aged between 15&64 years abuse drugs in Nigeria.

Additionally, statistical analysis of the findings of a 2015 nationwide survey of 10,609 respondents showed that alcohol is the drug with the highest prevalence rate, while cannabis is the most abused illicit drug.

The national survey further revealed that drug abuse in Nigeria is prevalent across educational levels and reaches down to the secondary school level.

Nigeria is a transit country for heroin and cocaine destined for Europe and, to a lesser degree, the United States.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) frequently arrests drug couriers at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

To curb this troubling trend on use of drug by future leaders, the retired Deputy Commander General, Sule Momodu, in a chat with THISDAY advocated the vigorous pursuit of establishing drug-free clubs in secondary and tertiary institutions across the country as part of the way to address the menace.

According to him, “I call for a compulsory NDLEA integrity test for teachers in various sectors of educational institutions and for students. The students need to undergo the NDLEA integrity test before they are admitted into school and repeat the test when they return to school after a holiday.

“Drivers should also be compelled by law to be tested before obtaining their licence and during renewal. The National Assembly should pass legislation that makes it compulsory for this to take place.

“Students going for NYSC should undergo an NDLEA drug integrity test, and the presentation of the NDLEA drug integrity test certificate should be one of the conditions to be met before registration.

“Young couples preparing to formalise their matrimony should also be made to carry out the integrity test. This is in addition to those seeking public offices.

“Political parties and INEC should also make it compulsory for aspirants for elective positions to present the integrity test certificate as part of the criteria for their qualification to seek elective positions.”