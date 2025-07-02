Minister Calls for Review of Taxation in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has urged the Enugu State Government to review what he described as high taxation on residents of the state.

Nnaji made the call yesterday, during a rally at Aku town in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state where he led other leaders of the of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) to receive over 5,000 defectors into the Enugu State Chapter of the party.

In his address, Nnaji said the state has emerged as one of the most expensive places to be, both in terms of housing and business due largely to the rate of taxes imposed on the people by the state government.

“Today in Enugu, we are facing a major economic quagmire. Today in Enugu, we are at the bottom as the most expensive city in Nigeria. Enugu is a civil service town, yet it remains one of the most expensive city in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister stated the massive defection into the APC across the state showed the people are beginning to acknowledge the projects being executed by the President Bola Tinubu administration in the state.

While noting the APC in the state had been repositioned to take over the government of Enugu State in 2027, he appealed to the people of the state to support the party and President Bola Tinubu’s re-election to attract more federal appointments and infrastructure to the state.

The minister also used the occasion to promise more employment opportunities for young people across the state as well federal infrastructure that will give the people a sense of belonging.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party Ugochukwu Agballa commended President Tinubu for the ongoing reconstruction of the Ninth Mile-Opi-Makurdi road and other federal projects in the state, noting that it was an indication of his commitment to reposition the region for better economic opportunities.