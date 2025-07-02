INEC Says It’s Working on Supplementary Regulations, Declaration Guidelines, Others

•Worries over interpretations of Section 65

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said pursuant to its powers to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals to give effect to the provisions of the Electoral Act and its administration, it was working on a supplemental to the Regulations and Guidelines to provide clarity on the review of declaration and return at elections.

It, however, expressed concern over various interpretations given to the provision of Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 on the review of election results.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at the second quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

The chairman added that as soon as the Commission takes a decision, the supplementary Regulations and Guidelines would be uploaded to the INEC website and other platforms for public information.

Yakubu stated: “As we approach the by-elections, the off-cycle governorship elections and ultimately the 2027 general election, the Commission is concerned with the various interpretations given to the provision of Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 on the review of election results.

“Pursuant to our powers to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals to give effect to the provisions of the Electoral Act and for its administration, the Commission is working on a supplement to the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022 to provide clarity on the review of declaration and return at elections.

“As soon as the Commission takes a decision, perhaps as early as this week, the supplementary Regulations and Guidelines will be uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information.”

Yakubu informed the RECs that there were policy and procedural issues already determined by the Commission which they needed to implement without prompting from the Headquarters in Abuja.

He noted that some of them were already doing so, but that they needed to intensify their effort.

He added: “You do not need an elaborate conference or workshop to build the capacity of your staff to improve on their knowledge of new policies and practical innovations introduced by the Commission to improve electoral service delivery to Nigerians.

“You also need to provide us with information on your plans to enhance voter access to polling units by decongesting some of them or in other areas such as the cleaning-up of the voters’ register, deepening our engagement with electoral stakeholders at State and Local Government levels, the management of electoral logistics and election security.”