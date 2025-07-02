From Nigeria to the World: NorthArabia Couture’s Quest for Modest Fashion Supremacy

Mrs. Shamsiya Sadiq-Mohammed is the visionary behind NorthArabia Couture, a trailblazing fashion brand that’s redefining elegance and modesty in Nigeria and beyond. With a unique blend of creativity, technical skill, and cultural flair, NorthArabia Couture is poised to take the fashion world by storm, writes MARY NNAH

In the vibrant heart of Nigeria’s fashion scene, a brand has emerged that embodies the perfect blend of elegance, modesty, and style.

NorthArabia Couture, founded by the talented Mrs. Shamsiya Sadiq-Mohammed, a lawyer-turned-designer, has been making waves in the industry with its unique designs and commitment to modest fashion. This brand has not only captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts but has also become a beacon of inspiration for young designers.

Inspiration from the Unlikely

For Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed, inspiration is a multifaceted gem that can be found in the most unexpected places. Her latest collection, “Sweet Candy”, was inspired by her kids’ love for candies, showcasing her ability to find creativity in everyday life.

“Anything could inspire my creative mind”, she said, highlighting her boundless imagination and passion for design. Her dual life as a businesswoman/designer by day and a lawyer by night has not hindered her creativity but rather fueled her passion for fashion.

Modest Fashion: A Growing Trend

According to Sadiq-Mohammed, modest fashion is gradually evolving in Nigeria and globally, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

“NorthArabia since its inception has been driving the movement of modest fashion and it is ready to tell the world that modest fashion isn’t just for a particular religious faith or geographical location but for any woman who appreciates elegance,” she asserted.

The brand creates pieces for all types of women, based solely on their personality, not their faith or location, making it a true pioneer in the industry.

Design Process: A Fusion of Cultures

Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed’s design process is a meticulous blend of creativity and technical skill. She visualises her ideas, sketches them out, and sources fabrics to bring out the design.

When fusing Northern Nigerian and Arabian cultures into her designs, she picks familiar fashion elements that resonate with both cultures, such as embroidery, turbans, veils, silk, and embellishments.

“For every design, there must be something unique either in the design or the choice of fabric,” she emphasised, highlighting her attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

NorthArabia Couture is not just a fashion brand; it is a trendsetter. “We just smile in amusement when we see others using the same fabrics we used years ago”, Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed said with a chuckle, showcasing the brand’s confidence and innovative spirit.

Her advice to young designers is to never give up, be unique, and stand out from the crowd, inspiring a new generation of fashion enthusiasts.

Representing Nigeria on the Global Stage

Sadiq-Mohammed is thrilled to be representing Nigeria at the Modest Fashion Week in Abu Dhabi 2025. “It’s an absolute privilege to have been chosen to represent Nigeria for the very first time”, she said, highlighting the brand’s growing global presence.

This opportunity will not only boost NorthArabia Couture’s brand but also showcase Nigerian designers to the world, promoting cultural exchange and understanding through fashion.

What Sets NorthArabia Apart

NorthArabia Couture is unique in its designs, fabrics, and entire experience. “You rarely find women dressing modestly and proud of it, but with us, you would want the world to see your glory and enchantment when dressed in any of our pieces,” Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed asserted.

The brand’s attention to detail is unparalleled, and every piece is carefully crafted to convey elegance and style, making it a true leader in the modest fashion industry.

Popular Collections

The “Sweet Candy” collection is one of NorthArabia’s most popular collections, inspired by Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed’s kids’ love for candies. The collection was carefully curated to bring out the vibrant nature of an elegant woman, showcasing the brand’s creativity and attention to detail.

Future Plans

NorthArabia Couture aims to fully serve both local and international customers, with plans to supply international stores and open a walk-in store in Nigeria. Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed hopes to increase the brand’s global presence and showcase Nigerian fashion to the world, promoting cultural exchange and understanding through fashion.

Fashion’s Role in Economic Growth and Cultural Development

The fashion industry already contributes significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth, but Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed believes it can do more with government support. “If given more support, the industry’s annual growth could increase from 17% to 30% or more,” she said.

The industry can also promote cultural exchange and understanding through fashion, by incorporating cultural elements into designs and promoting them globally.

Supporting the Fashion Industry

To support the fashion industry in Nigeria, Sadiq-Mohammed proposes access to funding through grants, sponsorships, and partnerships. The creation of the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy is a step in the right direction, she believes.

With its unique designs, commitment to modest fashion, and passion for showcasing Nigerian culture, NorthArabia Couture is poised to take the fashion world by storm. As Mrs. Sadiq-Mohammed said, “Modest fashion isn’t boring; it’s elegantly stylish, and that’s what we stand for.”

