FIRS 2025 Tax Clinic Holds in Lagos. To Provide Assistance to New, Prospective Taxpayers

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is set to host the 2025 edition of its flagship Tax Clinic, an initiative aimed at improving tax education and compliance among small businesses, startups, and informal sector operators across Nigeria.

Organised through its Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), the two-day event will take place on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th July, 2025, at Marcellina’s Place, beside Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.

With the theme “Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity,” the event is designed to demystify tax processes and provide direct, hands-on assistance to new and prospective taxpayers.

Participants will benefit from expert presentations, panel discussions, interactive service desks, and live Q&A sessions focused on tax filing, business registration, dispute resolution, and more.

Speaking ahead of the clinic, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, said the initiative represents the agency’s drive to build trust and encourage voluntary compliance.

“The clinic reflects our commitment to promoting a culture of voluntary compliance by bringing tax education closer to the people. It is a critical step in strengthening trust, transparency, and inclusion in the tax system,” Adedeji stated.

Attendees will have access to representatives from key institutions including the FIRS, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Joint Tax Board (JTB), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and professional bodies such as CITN, ICAN, ANAN, NBA, and NMA.

In addition to tax-related services, the Nigerian Medical Association will offer free basic medical screenings on-site, while the first 300 physical registrants will receive complimentary branded gifts.

The event is open to the public, especially business owners, self-employed individuals, trade groups, and professionals. A livestream will also be available for virtual participation.