Firm Launches Institutional Services to Empower Fintech Innovation

Kayode Tokede

Bitget has said it launched its institutional services in Nigeria, offering fintech companies a robust platform to build innovative solutions on top of Bitget’s suite of institutional-grade offerings.

The CEO, Bitget, Gracy Chen, in a statement said, “Our goal is to empower Nigerian businesses to innovate and leverage blockchain for wealth creation opportunities, hence, the institutional services empowers fintech leaders with tailored solutions, as the offerings designed to cater for the unique operational needs of institutional clients, enabling businesses to embed trading functionalities like spot and futures markets, wallet management, and more, directly into their platforms.

“The Key services include White-label Broker Services which enabled Fintech companies to deploy customized crypto exchanges using Bitget’s infrastructure while managing branding and users independently. There is also API Solutions that can make the Developers to integrate trading functionality via APIs for spot, margin, and derivatives markets, ensuring fast execution and seamless experiences for end users.”

Chen added, “The ND Broker Model provides clients with complete autonomy over user-facing platforms, offering exclusive front-end flexibility while relying on Bitget for back-end market liquidity. Clients are able to employ Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves of over $600million secured in the Bitget Protection Fund and real-time Proof of Reserves, which gives clients assurance of maximum transparency and security.”

Leadway Sponsors Nigerian Pavilion at London Design Biennale Event

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Group, has said it sponsored Nigerian pavilion at the prestigious London Design Biennale which held between June 5 and 29, 2025.

The sponsorship, according to the group, is a decisive commitment to the global celebration and representation of the next generation of Nigerian creatives through international convergence of Nigerian culture, innovation, and creativity.

Speaking on the event, the Group Managing Director, Leadway Holdings, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, said Leadway believed that the intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce held immense power to shape society and inspire progress.

“Our support of Nigeria’s participation at the London Design Biennale 2025 aligns with our bold affirmation of the global significance of Nigerian artistry and innovation. This initiative is not merely about aesthetics; it’s about preserving heritage, amplifying our stories, and empowering the next generation of creative thinkers,” he explained.

According to him, through this platform, the Leadway group proudly invests in the limitless imagination of Nigerian youth and the enduring spirit that propels the nation forward.

Commenting, General, Center for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Aisha Adamu Augie stated that Nigeria’s participation in this year’s London Biennale is critical to our collective goal of projecting the African heritage on the world stage.

She said it provided a veritable platform for the best of African design and talents to showcase their capabilities and inspire a lot more in the creative sector in the process.

CIIN Hosts Awareness Walk for Industry Professionals

Ebere Nwoji

The Educational arm of insurance industry, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) recently championed the course of insurance awareness creation through hosting of Insurance Awareness Walk to flag off the Year 2025 Insurance Week, an annual event of the industry.

The exercise which brought together a broad spectrum of professionals from across the insurance and financial service sectors portrayed a picture of the institute’s penchant for unity, advocacy and marketing of the industry to the Nigerian public.

The awareness walk — a flagship tradition of Insurance Week — kicked off promptly at 7:00 am at the Lagos office of NEM Insurance Plc, where participants from many insurance institutions gathered in branded T-shirts and caps, waving banners with messages promoting insurance education and inclusion.

The exercise saw workforce of various insurance firms organising themselves as a team with their flags and banners conspicuously displayed and led by a fitness instructor.

Organised in squads the fitness walkers began the morning with aerobics and warm-up exercises, creating an atmosphere of excitement and engagement.

In obvious expression of her excitement on the mass turnout of insurance operatives for the exercise, President/Chairman of Council, CIIN, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, commended the impressive turnout and passion shown by industry stakeholders. She said the awareness walk was more than just a tradition but also a movement.

NIA Elects Augustine Ebosa As Assistant Treasurer

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the umbrella body of all insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria, has elected the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Insurance Company Limited, Dr. Ebose Augustine Osegha, as Honorary Assistant Treasurer.

Ebose was elected to the position at the 54th Annual General Meeting of the association held in Lagos recently.

Before his election, Ebose had served as a member of the NIA Governing Council.

Commenting on his election, the Anchor MD/CEO expressed excitement and promised to continue to contribute his quota to the growth of the Association in particular and the industry in general.

“I am happy to be elected the Honorary Assistant Treasurer of our great Association, NIA. I will continue to contribute my quota to the growth of the Association and the industry generally,” he said.

Ebose, is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Insurance Company Limited. Before his appointment in February 2018, he was the Company’s Executive Director, Business Development and Marketing.

Insurer Unveils Digital, Flexible Health Insurance

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Health Limited said it has introduced a fully digital, flexible health insurance solution that allowed customers to pay in convenient monthly instalments—up to 10 months—instead of the traditional lump-sum annual payment.

The underwriting firm said the innovative offering was designed to remove longstanding barriers to health insurance, particularly affordability and accessibility, which have limited coverage for many Nigerians.

Commenting on the development, Chief Marketing Officer at AXA Mansard, Mrs Adebola Surakat said, “Health insurance shouldn’t be a luxury—it should be a lifeline,”

“With our extended solution, we’ve simplified the process. Nigerians can now access health coverage without the burden of one-time annual payments. It’s affordable, flexible, and completely digital,”she said. The fully digital platform allows users to sign up, choose a plan that suits their income and health needs, and make payments—all in just a few minutes.