FG Tasks Monarchs to Join Fight against Gender Based Violence

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has called on traditional rulers across the nation to speak up against gender based violence, insisting that the fight against the scourge cannot be left for government and its agencies alone.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at a knowledge-enhancing session for traditional rulers on gender based violence organised by the United Nations Women, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, told the monarchs that “as people who carry great influence in our families and communities. You are the heartbeat of your people. And when you speak, your people listen. That is why we have gathered here to talk about a matter that urgently requires your voice, your action, and your leadership- Gender Based Violence (GBV) We cannot do this work without you.”

“Justice does not begin in court; it begins in the community. If cases are hidden, there can be no prosecution. If victims are shamed, there can be no truth. If wrongdoers are protected because they are rich and influential, there can be no justice.”

The AGF, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Babadoko, noted that the conference was part of the ongoing efforts to address the rising cases of GBV in the society.

He noted that: “Nigeria, in line with both international and local obligations, has strong laws to tackle these crimes. But laws are not enough. We recognize the authority of traditional and religious institutions, and we acknowledge the justice systems that already exist in our communities. Your active participation is key especially at the grassroots.”

He said: “As traditional and religious leaders, you can help us break the culture of silence. Encourage your people to speak up. Work with the police and Ministries of Justice, Reject out-of-court settlements for serious crimes. Help your communities understand that GBV is not acceptable- not in our culture, not in our religion, not in our society.”

He added: “Our traditions and religious teachings are rooted in justice, fairness, and compassion. No culture says, “hide evil.” No true religion says, “protect the wicked and punish the victim.” Silence is not neutrality; it is support for injustice. This session is not just about talking. It is about action. Your voice can save a child. Your decisions can protect families. Your leadership can shape a safer Nigeria.”

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim promised that: “The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs stands at the forefront of advancing gender equality, protecting the rights and dignity of women, children, and vulnerable populations, and strengthening institutional responses to social injustice. We are resolutely committed to building systems that ensure safety, empowerment, and inclusion for all.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Ms Sweet Okundaye, said: “Despite years of national and subnational interventions, the statistics remain alarming. According to the Ministry’s Gender-Based Violence Data Situation Room, over 30,000 cases of GBV were officially reported between 2020 and 2024. Studies show that 1 in every 3 Nigerian women has experienced some form of violence. These are not just statistics: they represent shattered lives, broken dreams, and generational trauma.”

She added: “While we commend the widespread adoption of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015 in 35 States and the Child Rights Act, (2003) in 36 States of the Federation, the gap between legislation and implementation remains wide. In many states, the funding, enforcement, and awareness required to operationalize these laws are lacking. Survivors continue to encounter justice systems that are under-resourced, insensitive, or out of reach.”

“It is in this context that I emphasise the urgent need for nationwide enlightenment on the full implementation, funding, and monitoring of these critical legal frameworks. This must include capacity building for community actors, religious and traditional institutions, law enforcement agencies, and judicial officers. Laws must not only exist; they must work.”

The Minister stated:“Beyond legal tools, we must urgently strengthen our social protection ecosystem. In this regard, we are pushing for the establishment of a National Social Protection Agency dedicated to addressing the multidimensional needs of survivors and other vulnerable groups. Such an agency will harmonize support services including emergency shelter, psychosocial care, health access, economic reintegration, and legal aid; ensuring no survivor is left behind.”

She stressed that: “Furthermore, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs strongly advocates for public-private sector collaboration in the development and management of safe spaces and shelters across the country. Shelters must be adequately staffed, trauma-informed, and accessible. Faith-based organisations, NGOs, philanthropic networks, and socially responsible businesses must be engaged as co-architects of this protective infrastructure.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong said: “As we gather here today, we are reminded that GBV remains one of the most persistent and devastating human rights violations globally. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 3 women worldwide has experienced physical or sexual violence in her lifetime – most often at the hands of an intimate partner.

“In Nigeria, data from the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey paints a grim picture. 30 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence since age 15, and 9% have been subjected to sexual violence. Recent evidence shows that the cases of GBV have grown beyond these statistics because of the violent conflict across the country, socio-economic downturns and slow recovery from COVID-19.

Eyong, who was represented by Deputy Country Representative (ai), Ms. Patience Ekeoba, noted that: “Behind each statistic is a name, a face, a story. A young girl married off before her body is ready. A woman battered into silence in her own home. A survivor ridiculed for seeking justice. Across the country, the scars are visible; broken families, school dropouts, mental health trauma, and cycles of violence that continue across generations.”

She, however, added: “While Nigeria has made significant progress with the passage of landmark laws like the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 and the Child Rights Act 2003, we must confront a hard truth: laws alone are not enough. The gap between legislation and local implementation, particularly in rural and traditional settings remains wide.”

She noted: “And that is precisely why your presence here is so powerful. Traditional rulers are not only cultural custodians but trusted moral authorities. Your words shape perceptions. Your actions influence behaviour. Your leadership can dismantle harmful norms and usher in new standards of dignity, safety, and equality, especially for women and girls.”

“At UN Women, we believe that sustainable prevention begins in the community. Through our partnership with the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women Affairs and with the support of the Ford Foundation, we are investing in your leadership as frontline champions of gender justice. This session is designed to equip you with knowledge, tools, and platforms that will amplify your voice and impact.”

She told that traditional rulers that “This is more than a workshop. It is a call to action.”