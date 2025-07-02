Expert Recommends Key Reforms to Tackle Building Collapse in Nigeria

Nume Ekeghe

A leading construction expert, Rita Bolusemihi, has highlighted critical measures to prevent the frequent incidence of building collapse in Nigeria, urging for greater collaboration among professionals and stricter adherence to construction standards across the sector.

Bolusemihi, who is the Managing Consultant and Head of Projects at Wilmeb Nigeria Limited, identified poor coordination among built environment professionals, improper material specifications, disregard for on-site realities, and inaccurate load assumptions as major contributors to structural failure.

Bolusemihi, an Architect made the remarks while speaking as a Panellist at BusinessDay Sustainable Building Conference 2025 with the theme: “Sustainable Practices and Financing Solutions for the Nigerian Construction Sector,” held in Lagos over the weekend.

She noted that Architects often finalise designs without early, detailed input from structural engineers, pointing that this lack of coordination can result in load paths being poorly considered, especially in complex cantilevered or irregular forms.

She said, “Architects and consultants should work closely with contractors and site engineers early in the design phase to understand limitations and integrate practical construction methods.”

She further noted that if loads are underestimated, the building may not be strong enough to handle real-world conditions, increasing the risk of structural failure or collapse.

On overlooking construction realities, she said design safety could be compromised when architects do not account for on-site construction limitations or potential deviations, especially with unskilled labour or informal contractors.

Speaking to the theme of the Conference on how professionals can lead the charge in promoting circular design and sustainable materials in Nigerian construction sector, she said ‘Architects have the unique position of shaping sustainability narratives early in the building lifecycle.

On regulatory reforms needed to drive green building, she said this will help elevate the role of architectural consultants in sustainable development, advocating for Mandatory Green Certification, Incentivised Green Codes that offer tax incentives, Consultant Empowerment through Contracts, Professional Capacity Building and Local Standards Development.