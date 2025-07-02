EODBC: Kwara Sensitises Judiciary, LG Officials, Business Owners on Small Claims Court

Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) has organised a two-day sensitisation workshop for stakeholders across different layers on the newly established Small Claims Court (SCC) in the state.

A statement by the Press Secretary, state Ministry of Finance, Babatunde Toyin Abdulrasheed, revealed that the workshop, which was organised in collaboration with the Kwara State High Court of Justice

commenced on Monday and ended on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the workshop was attended by the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara; local government chairmen and vice-chairmen; senior government officials; magistrates; legal practitioners; top bureaucrats; and leaders of marketers’ associations.

Some of the topics discussed at various sessions included Understanding Small Claims Court and Pre-trial Process; the Legal Process of Small Claims Court in Kwara State; Filing and Pre-trial Procedure in Small Claims Court; and Trial Process in Small Claims Court.

Justice Adebara, who keynoted the opening session, said the new Small Claims Court is a quick path to justice, especially for small business owners and minor monetary claims.

He said the intricate technicalities, procedural complexities, and the cost often associated with traditional litigation have prevented many people from pursuing their legitimate claims, adding that the initiative will give room for speedy and cost-effective dispute resolution.

“The court offers a much needed solution, providing easy and informal access to justice for simple debt recovery and liquidated money demand not exceeding 3 million naira,” the CJ said.

“This serves as a vital tool in decongesting District Court and improving the economy of our state. This is not only about resolving disputes but also about promoting economic ties.”

The Chairman of Ease of Doing Business Council and Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, said the court serves to removing traditional barriers to justice and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

She said the AbdulRazaq administration continues to undertake infrastructure projects and implement numerous reforms to enhance the ease of doing business and transform the state.

“This court is especially critical to our micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) – the lifeblood of our economy – that provides them with a swift, low-cost mechanism to enforce contracts and protect their rights,” she said.

“By removing traditional barriers to justice—such as high legal costs and long trial delays—we are creating an environment that allows businesses to operate confidently, expand steadily, and contribute meaningfully to job creation and economic development.

“This sensitisation programme is also a key part of the broader SABER (State Action on Business Enabling Reforms) agenda, which focuses on improving land administration and strengthening the regulatory framework among other objectives.”

The commissioner hailed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his commitment to justice and economic growth, which she noted is evident in the establishment of the court.

The Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bola Olukoju, for her part, urged participants to continue to support the administration in the efforts to make Kwara not only a hub of innovation and enterprise but also a place for progress and economic prosperity.

The Chairman of the Judicial Committee on Small Claims Courts, Justice Ibijoke Olawoyin, in her lecture, said the court was established to streamline the recovery of simple monetary claims and enhance access to justice.

Under small claims court, judgment is expected to be delivered within 14 days of the conclusion of the hearing with the entire process taking 60 days, Olawoyin said.

Other EODBC members who spoke at the event were the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Sulyman; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Dr Mary Arinde; Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Afees Abolore; Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Hon. Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun; Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola; Chairman of Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs Folashade Omoniyi; and Executive Secretary, Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Dr Abdulraheem Malik.

They took turns to explain the efforts of the administration to turn around the state and make it a haven for investments.