Entries Open for 11th Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

Nigerian Breweries Plc has officially announced the call for entries for the 11th Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.

Submission of entries commenced on June 24 and will close on August 22, 2025. The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, a brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is an initiative that aims to recognise, celebrate, and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria’s public and private secondary schools while inspiring excellence in teaching.

Eligible teachers can participate by visiting the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the online entry form. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, represented by the Corporate Affairs Director, Uzodinma Odenigbo, reiterated the company’s commitment to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers.

Essaadi, who commended both lead and supporting sponsors — Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Air Peace, and First City Monument Bank — for their consistent support and belief in the project, noted that the partnership has significantly helped sustain and grow the initiative year after year.

While appreciating the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) for treading the path with NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, he stated that their support has been vital in ensuring the credibility and reach of the competition.

“Today, we begin another chapter in this story, a celebration of the men and women who give so much of themselves to nurture the minds and shape the future of the next generation,” Essaadi explained. “We are encouraged by how the competition continues to grow, from the number of entries we receive each year to the increasing involvement of partner organisations and even greater government engagement. It tells us one thing: our collective effort to raise the profile of teachers in Nigeria is working.”

Sarah Agha, Marketing Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, reaffirmed Maltina’s deep connection to the cause.

“At Maltina, our mission is to nourish lives and share happiness. No one deserves happiness more than our teachers, the quiet heroes who shape our children’s futures,” she said.

Agha stated that beyond rewarding winners, the initiative has helped elevate the status of teachers, foster community impact and contribute meaningfully to educational development across Nigeria.

Odenigbo described the competition as a transformative platform that aligns with the company’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (quality education). He restated the powerful ripple effects the initiative has created across schools and communities through the inspiring journeys of past winners.

Odenigbo stated that secondary school teachers in public and private schools are eligible to participate in the competition, adding that the overall winner for the 2025 edition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad and a school infrastructure project worth N30 million in their school.

“The first runner-up will receive a trophy and N5,000,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and N3,000,000. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1 million each,” Odenigbo stated.

Representatives of the NUT, TRCN and others commended Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust for its complementary role in advancing educational development in Nigeria through the initiative.

They promised to contribute their part in boosting participation in the competition. The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.