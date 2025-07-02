ECOWAS Promises Protection of Human Rights in West Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has promised to further promote, respect and protect the human rights of citizens of the region.

In an opening remark at the Regional Consultation of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa organised by the ECOWAS Commission, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), the Commissioner on Political Affairs Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, said there is a need for a new beginning where the human rights of community citizens are further promoted, respected, and protected in a society where every individual lives with dignity, where justice prevails and where peace and development are realities, not aspirations across member states.

Ho noted the three-day consultation holding under the theme “Justice for Africans and People of Africa Descent Through Reparations: The Role of NHRIs,” places paramount importance on reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent to addressing historic injustices, including the trans-Atlantic slave trade, colonialism, apartheid, and genocides.

“However, ECOWAS believes that the scope of this conversation should go beyond historical injustices and into the current realities of our societies as it relates to the enjoyment of rights by the right-holders and reparations of human rights violation in the region.

“This should necessitate our collective call and advocacy for a human right-based approach to reparatory justice for both past and present injustice and human rights violations.”

On his part, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, urged all participants from ECOWAS countries to take advantage of the consultation to engage actively, make insightful contributions and renew their unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights in the West African subregion.

Fagbemi, represented by the Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Salamatu Sulaiman, said: “National Human Rights Institutions have emerged as very important actors in the protection of human rights in our various domains. Our unique mandate to protect, promote and enforce human rights has positioned us to lead in the realization of the theme of this consultation.”

He added that: “With collaboration and commitments from various stakeholders to work together towards a unified agenda for reparative justice, the objectives of this consultation can be easily achieved. Our voices must guide our actions, ensuring that reparations address the needs of Africans, restore dignity, and foster reconciliation.”

He assured that Nigeria remains resolute in its commitment to advancing reparative justice.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, while recalling that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Commission, said: “From military rule to democratic governance, the NHRC in Nigeria has impactfully played a frontline role in the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy.”

He added that: “Our mandate has been refenced, our independence fully secured. From one office to 38 offices in all the states of Nigeria and Abuja for effective monitoring, investigation, reporting and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

“We currently serve as quasi-judicial body to receive and resolve an annual average of two million complaints of human rights violations and have issued indictments to violators and pay compensations to victims.

“We are not resting on our oars because more than ever before, the roles of NHRIs in protecting democracy and human rights in Nigeria and across West Africa is now a necessity.”

He noted that: “We cannot ignore the sobering backdrop of escalating violations of human rights across West Africa occasioned by undemocratic changes of governments, shrinking civic spaces, conflicts, terrorist insurgency, forced displacements of populations and climate change.”

He stressed that: “In the face of all these challenges to the enjoyment of human and peoples’ rights, there can be no better time for solidarity among NHRIs than now. We must affirm our resolve to advance a unified, stable, and human rights friendly West Africa.

“Our shared challenges are formidable, but they are not insurmountable when we stand together.”