Dolphin Swimming League Award Set for July 5

Schools and students who distinguished themselves in season five of the annual Dolphin Swimming League will be rewarded for their efforts at the award ceremony scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at St. Saviour’s School, Ikoyi.

This foremost private inter-school swimming tournament has continued to identify talents that have worked their way to the national limelight, with more schools participating.

According to the organisers, the two-hour award ceremony will witness several laurels being doled out to outstanding schools and students who graced season five, with the aim of inspiring others to aim high in subsequent events.

All participating schools are expected to be present at the award ceremony, which kicks off at 10 a.m., as the main sponsor, Rite Foods, will also be part of the colourful event in Lagos.

More than 10 schools featured in season five of the championships, with several records set by the young swimmers this year, as plans are on to stage an improved edition in season six.

Meanwhile, the organisers have hailed some the swimmers that featured at the 22nd National Sports Festival tagged Gateway Games 2024, describing it as a good platform for the athletes to showcase their skills nationally.

