David Mark Dumps PDP for Anti-Tinubu Coalition, Abuja Hotel Cancels Booking for Opposition Meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Senate President David Mark has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing unresolved internal divisions and ongoing leadership crises within the party.

In a resignation letter dated June 27, addressed to the PDP Chairman of his Otukpo Ward in Benue State, Mark expressed disappointment over the party’s current state, describing it as a shadow of its former self and vulnerable to public ridicule.

The letter stated, “I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.”

Mark recalled his long-standing commitment to the PDP, noting that he remained loyal even when many stakeholders left following the party’s defeat in the 2015 presidential election. “I pledged to remain the last man standing,” he wrote.

He acknowledged his previous efforts to rebuild and reposition the PDP, which helped restore some national relevance.

He said that after consulting with family, friends, and political associates, he took the decision to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria. He described this move as part of a collective effort to rescue the nation and safeguard democratic gains.

Meanwhile, just hours before the planned ADC meeting at the Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro in Abuja, the hotel informed organisers that it would no longer be able to host the ADC gathering, citing an unspecified “internal compliance matter.”

In a message addressed to the event organisers, the hotel wrote:

“We sincerely regret to inform you that due to an internal compliance matter that has just come to our attention, we are unable to proceed with hosting your scheduled event.”

The sudden cancellation has triggered outrage within opposition ranks, with prominent figures accusing the APC-led federal government of orchestrating the disruption to frustrate the opposition’s momentum.”