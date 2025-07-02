Corona School Agbara Celebrates Another Cohort of Trailblazers, Eyes Future Expansion, Societal Impact

Oluchi Chibuzor

Corona Secondary School, Agbara, has celebrated the graduation of its latest cohort, the class of 2025, describing the 72 students as trailblazers, even as the school continues to pursue future expansion and societal impact.

The school stated that the event underscored its long-standing commitment to academic excellence, character development and preparing students for significant global contributions.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the principal, Innocent Oaikhena, said that each graduation day is a moment of profound satisfaction, akin to an architect celebrating the completion of a major project.

“For me, it is when those ones graduate, and more importantly, when they go out there to make an impact in the world. This year’s graduating class, consisting of 72 students, was hailed as a unique set distinguished by impeccable character and the spirit of trailblazers who set records and break records,” Oaikhena said.

The principal highlighted the remarkable academic prowess of their students, noting that 27 students scored above 300 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), with one student achieving an impressive 36, arguably the best in Ogun State.

He added, “Beyond academics, their all-round capabilities were evident in a recent sporting competition, where they secured an astounding 18 out of 22 available medals among over 20 competing schools, leaving the remaining 19 schools to vie for just four medals.”

The school’s core mission, as articulated by the principal, is to deliver world-class education to children. This mission extends beyond textbooks to the inculcation of high moral and ethical values, preparing students for lifelong learning, service, fulfilment, and, critically, leadership.

“The emphasis on soft skills like empathy, taught through extensive community service projects, is a cornerstone of their education,” Oaikhena explained. “Students in each year group actively adopt different schools, homes, and underserved places such as schools for the blind or orphanages. They contribute financially from their pocket money, organise fundraising exercises, and trade to raise funds for initiatives like donating libraries and books.”

Echoing the principal’s sentiments, the school board’s chair, Olaniyi Yusuf, reiterated that while every graduating set is unique, a consistent focus on excellence and values is integral to all Corona graduates.

Looking ahead, the board chair highlighted the school’s recent 70th anniversary celebration, attended by distinguished alumni, including the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a former vice-president, and a former state governor.

“This milestone prompts a forward-looking vision for the next 70 years. Having established a nursery, primary, secondary, and a college of education, the board is now actively exploring the establishment of a Corona University to provide a complete educational continuum,” Yusuf said.

In his keynote, guest speaker and Project Director of The Ark Legacy, Dr. Gbenga Alalade, charged the students to maintain a state of perpetual learning, encouraging them to question everything from societal norms to government effectiveness and technological advancements.

Addressing the broader question of Nigeria as a fertile ground for big dreams, he asserted that location does not determine the scope of one’s aspirations. Alalade also urged Corona and its alumni to leverage their success to scale the school’s impact.

The mother of the overall best student, Mrs. Anne Nnorom, shared her family’s rewarding experience with the school.

“The investment in this place is nothing compared to the exposure it gave Princess,” said Nnorom. “She has secured a scholarship to the University of Toronto and another to the University of Alberta, so the returns far exceed what we’ve put in.”